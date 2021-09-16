Corinthians reaches 21 players on loan after the departure of Rodrigo Varanda; see list

Last Monday, Corinthians confirmed the loan of Rodrigo Varanda to São Bernardo until the end of Paulistão in 2022. With the departure, the club now has 21 players on loan.

Since June, when he confirmed the loan of Ramiro to Al Wasl, of the United Arab Emirates, Corinthians has loaned six players: Bruno Méndez, Matheus Davó, Mateus Vital, Léo Natel, Madson and, finally, Rodrigo Varanda. Besides them, Timão also renewed Nathan Palafoz’s loan contract with Racing de Ferrol, from Spain.

It is worth remembering that striker Rodrigo Varanda’s contract was renewed in August and is valid until January 31, 2024. The last match played by the player in the professional team was on April 25, against Santos, by Paulistão. Coming straight from the Under-20 category, Rodrigo has never played under coach Sylvinho.

From the list of athletes loaned by Timão, Walter and Michel Macedo’s loan ties, both ceded to Cuiabá, end on the same day as their contracts with Corinthians. Therefore, athletes do not return to the Parque São Jorge club.

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

