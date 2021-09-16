Corinthians welcomes Figueirense to recover at the Brazilian Aspirants

Corinthians enters the field this Thursday for the fifth and penultimate of the second phase of the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes. At 3 pm, at Fazendinha, Danilo’s team receives Figueirense in search of the first victory in this stage of the competition.

Timãozinho drew all four games they played here, and need to recover to think about qualifying for the next phase. The last match, against Grêmio, ended 2-2. In the first round, in Florianópolis, the match against Figueirense ended 0-0.

In third place in Group A, with four points, Corinthians is behind Ceará, which is the leader with ten points, and Grêmio, which has five. The group’s lantern is Figueirense, who only adds one point. Only the top two qualify for the next round.

And for you, the fan, to know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Coach Danilo will not be able to count on right-back Igor Formiga, one of the highlights of the team, who was sent off against Grêmio and is suspended. It must give way to Higor Lapa.

On the other hand, Danilo has the support of Léo Santos, the professional. The defender, who is in need of game rhythm, was “lent” to the aspiring team.

With these changes, the likely Under-23 is: Guilherme, Higor Lapa, Léo Santos, Gabriel Araújo and Willian; Warian and Thiaguinho; Gabriel Lima, Bilu and Richard; Matheus Matthias.

Arbitration

The referee chosen by the CBF to referee this afternoon’s match is José Guilherme Almeida e Souza. He will be assisted by Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira and Bruno Silva de Jesus.

How to watch?

The match will have closed gates for the fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As it has been since the beginning of the competition, the game will be broadcast on the internet, on the platform Elevensports.com.

