CoronaVac generates protection above 90% in those with comorbidity, suggests a study – 15/09/2021

In a preliminary study carried out in Manaus by scientists from the State University of Amazonas (UEA), CoronaVac was able to provide more than 90% protection against covid-19 in people with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and immunosuppression.

Released this Wednesday (15), the survey analyzed 5,000 education and public safety professionals from the state network of the Amazonian capital, aged between 18 and 49 years, to understand whether the application of the Butantan Institute vaccine in those with comorbidity it is effective in preventing severe forms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

So far, of the total number of vaccinated volunteers, only 2.6% had infections caused by SARS-CoV-2. The rate of hospitalizations for the disease was 0.1%, and admission to ICUs (Intensive Care Units) was 0.04%. One death was confirmed, representing a percentage of 0.02% of the sample.

Thus, the CovacManaus study concluded that the effectiveness of CoronaVac in people with comorbidity was greater than 97% against infections, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. Another relevant indicator is that, among those vaccinated, 91% had detectable antibodies after taking the 1st dose, and 99.8% after the 2nd dose.

Among the main comorbidities presented by the study volunteers are obesity (72%), diabetes (54%), hypertension (36%) and immunosuppression (27%). For the research team, the data are positive and reinforce the importance of immunization in all populations to prevent deaths, especially in those with comorbidities, since the risk of death from covid-19 is higher in this group.

“We expected a greater number of infected, hospitalized and deaths among these more than 5,000 participants”, highlights the infectious disease physician at FMT-HVD (Dr. Heitor Vieira Dourado Tropical Medicine Foundation), specialist in public health at ILMD/Fiocruz Amazônia (Institute Leônidas & Maria Deane) and research coordinator, Marcus Lacerda.

The study has already completed six months of follow-up and is now entering the monitoring phase. According to Lacerda, the next steps consist of collecting exams, as scheduled, and will help to understand, for example, if there is a need for a booster vaccine.

Maria Paula Mourão, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at the University of the State of Amazonas (UEA), also coordinates the research.

The study is funded by Fapeam (Foundation for Research Support of the State of Amazonas), donation of vaccines by the Butantan Institute and partnership with UEA, the state secretariats of Health, Education and Sports and Public Safety, the Foundation for Surveillance in Amazonas Health, ILMD/Fiocruz Amazônia and Manaus City Hall.