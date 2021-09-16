Countdown! xCloud enters beta phase in Brazil and has been integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Update (9/14/2021) – GS

In early June, Microsoft announced that its cloud gaming streaming platform, xCloud, would fully arrive in Brazil this year. Until then, the platform was being tested as a preview for a few selected users. This week, the Redmond giant revealed that the service has started beta testing in the country, making xCloud be integrated into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so subscribers to the service will have access to streaming at no additional cost. In the beta phase, xCloud will be accessible from Apple phones and tablets, Windows computers and Android phones and tablets. Those who have been selected to participate in the Preview version of the platform will receive an xCloud Project Founding Member badge and a custom video calling background.

For now, the platform still doesn’t have an official release date, but the move to the beta phase is certainly something very positive and shows that we are closer than ever! Do you think game streaming will work well in Brazil?

Original text – 06/10/2021