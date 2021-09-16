Covid-19 Superintendent talks about the vaccination schedule for the next few days in Varginha; see how it looks

Varginha is vaccinating young people aged 18 on this Wednesday (15), with the first dose and, with this, will be able to advance in the vaccination of teenagers (12 to 17 years), the third doses (reinforcement that will start in the elderly in asylum) and carry out recap (for those who missed the vaccination at an earlier age).

“It is important that everyone is attentive, on the City Hall website, on the City Hall’s social networks, in the media, so that the entire population is very attentive to their moment of vaccination, whether the first dose or the first dose,” he said the superintendent of combat to Covid-19 of Varginha, Dr. Luiz Carlos Coelho.

The application of second doses must follow the schedule of the vaccination card and also continues at an intense pace in the city. According to Dr Luiz Carlos Coelho, the forecast is that the schedule for the rest of the week will look like this:

Wednesday (09/15) – from 3 pm to 8 pm

– Age criterion: 18 year-old men and women

Thursday (Sep 16) – from 3 pm to 8 pm

– Booster doses: institutionalized elderly people more than 06 months after the second dose vaccination

Friday (09/17) – from 3 pm to 8 pm

– Recap: men and women aged 18 or over

Saturday (Sep 18) – from 7:30 am to 4 pm

– Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with disabilities or with comorbidities and pregnant and postpartum women (mandatory registration on the website – comorbidities or disabilities)

It is noteworthy that everything will depend on official confirmation, which should come out this Wednesday (15) or Thursday (16), so something can still be changed. More information should be released soon! Stay tuned on our website or on the City Hall website.

Application of the first dose – Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 8 pm / Saturday from 7:30 am to 4 pm

– UBS Sion

– UBS Mont Serrat

– UBS Edna Baroni (Immaculate Conception)

– UBS Regina Gomes (Colonial Garden)

– Central Police

Necessary documents

– Age criteria: personal document with photo, proof of address, SUS card and vaccination card (no pre-registration on the City Hall website is required).

– Recap: documentation according to priority group, with justification

Second dose application

The second doses in Varginha continue to be applied in the morning, from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. The patient must follow the schedule on the vaccination card. It is necessary to bring a vaccination card and SUS card, identity card and proof of address. Check out the locations:

– UBS Sion

– UBS Mont Serrat

– UBS Edna Baroni (Immaculate Conception)

– UBS Regina Gomes (Colonial Garden)

– Drive Thru in Alto da Vila Paiva, which is now exclusive for the application of a second dose. The hours will be from Monday to Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. On Saturdays from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.