Covid’s CPI approves the summons of Bolsonaro’s ex-wife | Covid’s CPI

The request, authored by senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), was approved during the testimony of lawyer, businessman and alleged lobbyist Marconny Albernaz Ribeiro de Faria, friend of Cristina and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son “04” of the president.

Marconny Albernaz says he knows Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, but is silent when asked about alleged government nominations

The CPI says it has evidence that Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle had a close relationship with the lobbyist and that, at his request, she acted to make nominations for positions in the federal government.

“As is known, Mr. Marconny Faria acted as a lobbyist for the company Necessidade Medicamentos, investigated by the CPI of the Pandemic due to irregularities in the negotiation for the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine, so that his close relationship with Mr. Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife it must be fully clarified, with a view to examining the potential illicit actions of both in the context of the pandemic”, stated senator Alessandro Vieira.

On Wednesday, Marconny Albernaz stated that he maintained a friendly relationship with Jair Renan Bolsonaro and said that he met Ana Cristina through her son. He denied having business with the family.

The businessman, however, resorted to the right to remain silent when asked whether Ana Cristina Valle acted, on his behalf, in appointing positions in the federal government.

According to senators, messages obtained by the CPI show Marconny’s conversations seeking President Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Karina Kufa, and Minister Jorge Oliveira, of the Federal Court of Auditors, in an attempt to get the nominees registered.

“He has to use his constitutional right to remain silent because in fact Mrs. Ana Cristina Bolsonaro participates, forwards résumés of people nominated by Mr. Marconny to occupy positions in the federal government. These people then have discussions with Mr. Marconny”, said senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).

Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) presented one of the messages. According to him, in August of last year Marconny Albernaz sent Ana Cristina Valle a message sent to Minister Jorge Oliveira – at the time, he occupied the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

“Look at what was written by Marconny to Minister Jorge Oliveira, from TCU: ‘I come to express my support for Dr. Leandro Cardoso de Magalhães to assume the position of Federal Public Defender of the Public Defender of the Union. He is a candidate aligned with our technical values and supporter of President Bolsonaro'”, read the senator.

The mansion of Bolsonaro’s son and ex-wife was bought through an orange tree, says former family employee

The ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro is the target of investigation in the case of the “split” scheme in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro. The Justice of Rio broke the banking and tax secrecy of seven companies related to Ana Cristina, as well as her personal accounts.

The Public Ministry suspects that the companies have been used to hide money from the alleged practice of splitting in the office of Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). Ana Cristina was Carlos Bolsonaro’s chief of staff between 2001 and 2008.

Earlier this month, former adviser to Flávio Bolsonaro Marcelo Luiz Nogueira confirmed the practice of the so-called “cracking” in the office of the then state deputy and said that he monthly returned around 80% of his salary to Ana Cristina Valle.

“She determined the value and period. ‘Marcelo, I’ll give you so much’. I had to accept it or not. If I didn’t accept, I wouldn’t have a job. I was unemployed, in shit, living badly at the time, alone. Will I say no? That for me was already way beyond the market at the time. So, I hugged it,” he declared to the G1.