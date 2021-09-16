Covid’s CPI hears a director of a company accused of prescribing ‘Covid kit’

THE Covid’s CPI at the Senate hears this Thursday (16) the executive director of the health operator Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior. According to reports obtained by the commission, the company would have indicated to its users the use of remedies proven to be ineffective against the Covid-19.

Batista Júnior got the right not to answer questions that might incriminate him at the Supreme Court, however, he will be obliged to tell the truth and to pronounce on the facts and events related to the commission’s investigation.

The decision was signed by the Supreme Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who highlighted the importance of continuing the work of the CPI.

“As I have stated on several occasions, the country faced –and still faces– a public calamity of great proportions, resulting from the pandemic caused by Covid-19, and the continuation of the work of a CPI installed to investigate possible responsibility for actions or omissions on the part of public authorities or even private individuals in facing this overwhelming health crisis”, said Lewandowski.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach