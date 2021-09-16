CPI: Accused of Lying, Alleged Lobbyist Changes Statement on Business Relationship with Bolsonaro’s Lawyer | Covid’s CPI

Questioned several times and warned about a possible penalty for perjury, Marconny changed his version of the business relationship he had with Karina Kufa, lawyer for President Jair Bolsonaro.

Throughout the hearing, Marconny said and repeated that he never had any kind of business with Karina. In response, senators presented messages obtained from the businessman’s cell phone in which an employee of the lawyer makes contact to discuss “business”.

“Is it over there [Karina] asked to verify with you the possibility of making a ‘call’ [chamada] today to take care of business. At 11:00, quick thing,” the message read.

Marconny Faria’s breach of telephone confidentiality indicates a series of communications between him and Karina Kufa. In May 2020, for example, the pair deals with the appointment of Márcio Roberto Teixeira Nunes for a position at Instituto Evandro Chagas, an agency linked to the Ministry of Health.

Calheiros points out contradictions in Marconny’s testimony with messages obtained by the CPI

In October, Teixeira Nunes was arrested in an operation that investigated the crimes of active corruption, passive corruption and influence peddling at the institute.

The CPI also suspects that it was Karina who introduced Marconny to the former secretary of Anvisa Ricardo Santana. According to senators, messages indicate that Marconny and Santana even debated an “ideal architecture” to benefit the company Needs Medicines in a bidding process at the Ministry of Health.

Asked about the message that deals with the “call” with the lawyer of Bolsonaro, Marconny initially stated that he would resort to the constitutional right to remain silent so as not to incriminate himself. Afterwards, however, he reaffirmed that he never had “a business with Dr. Karina Kufa”.

The businessman obtained a habeas corpus from the Supreme Court (STF), which guaranteed him the right to remain silent in the face of incriminating questions. The same document, however, forbade Marconny to lie when answering the other questions.

Vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) stated that he was going to give Marconny a “chance” and asked if he wanted to change his answer.

“I’m trying to help you. Let me be clearer: habeas corpus prevents us from taking you to prison for perjury. But, however, he says that you cannot abuse this right”, said Randolfe.

Marconny then consulted the attorney who was accompanying him to the session and decided to change the testimony.

“I portray myself in the business part [com Karina Kufa]. But it was just a survey too, it did not prosper, and I have the constitutional right to remain silent so as not to incriminate myself”, he said.

“It is a crime to make a false statement, deny or silence the truth, as a witness, expert, translator or interpreter, before the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission. I repeat that you were very close to having this decreed, and it just didn’t happen because we are not clear about the limitation of habeas corpus that was granted to your landlady”, said Randolfe Rodrigues.

Calculation in CPI and MP

At the end of the session, the commission decided to include Marconny Ribeiro in the list of investigated.

The businessman’s testimony will also be forwarded to the Federal Public Ministry of the Federal District. The senators asked the MP to investigate whether there was a crime of perjury during the deposition.