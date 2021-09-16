CPI gives Health 48 hours to explain suspension of adolescent vaccination

The CPI of Covid-19 requested, this Thursday (16/9), that the Ministry of Health inform the scientific basis that guided the recommendation for the suspension of vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. One day after starting the immunization, the folder retreated and ordered the interruption of the campaign.

The request is authored by the commission’s vice president, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). The congressman criticized the arguments presented by the ministry to decide to suspend the campaign.

“The note says that the first reason is the fact that the World Health Organization [OMS] not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents with or without comorbidities. In a quick search on the WHO website, what she says is that this vaccination is obviously not a priority. It seems to me that there is a huge difference in not being a priority and this note from the Ministry of Health that talks about not recommending it”, he explained.

The application requests clarification within 48 hours. “With all due respect to any scientists who have subscribed to the note saying that WHO does not recommend vaccination, I would like to submit a request here that within 48 hours the Ministry of Health could decline the scientific basis for this note”, completed Rodrigues.

Understand

In a technical note sent by the folder to the Health secretariats, the ministry informs that it has “revised” the recommendation and justifies that most adolescents without comorbidities affected by Covid-19 have a “benign” evolution, presenting themselves as asymptomatic.

The note was published in the Ministry of Health system at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (16/9), that is, less than 24 hours after the start of the campaign for this audience.

“The benefits of vaccination in adolescents without comorbidities are not clearly defined yet”, explains Rosana Leite de Melo, Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid-19 in the text.

In addition, according to the secretary, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, with or without comorbidities. This point raised questions from the senators who are part of the CPI.