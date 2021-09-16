Crop Plan 2022/2023 will have new incentives for farmers, informs Central Bank

Aimed at a sustainability policy, the Central Bank seeks to provide incentives through the Crop Plan 2022/2023. It’s been a year since the institution launched its sustainable agenda and is starting to put it into practice in the quest to have more and more the sense of environmental preservation in its policy.

The incentive process goes through a discussion that involves the ministries of economy and agriculture together. There is an expectation that, in this 2022/2023 Harvest Plan, all the incentive measures to producers.

It has already been mentioned that, among the incentive measures, there will be a green credit database, which will contain information on pasture recovery, reforestation and the Low Carbon Agriculture Plan. In general terms, the Central Bank is still seeking to make significant changes to the Rural Credit Manual.

The objective is to make the impediments in the permission of credit lines that must strictly follow the Environmental, Social and Governance – ESG (the acronym in English) criteria more effective. This automated system was effectively tested through the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR).

Many farms ended up being identified as unhealthy environments for workers who were in a situation analogous to slavery. The system promises to be complete and to have, for example, information on indigenous demarcations, quilombola territories, Conservation Units, among others.

In the 2021/2022 edition of the Safra Plan, some measures involving environmental issues have already been taken. One of the measures was the incentive through the ABC Program (Low Carbon Agriculture) for those who reduce carbon dioxide emissions.