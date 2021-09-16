Cruzeiro faces Operrio and aims for ‘100% campaign’ with fans in Serie B

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Cruzeiro is unbeaten under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Up in the series B, O cruise tries to maintain 100% success with the presence of its fans in the confrontation with the worker, at 7pm this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, for the 24th round. The teams are relatively close in scoring: miners add 29 and Paraná 33.

