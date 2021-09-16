Cruzeiro faces Operrio and aims for ‘100% campaign’ with fans in Serie B

Cruzeiro is unbeaten under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Up in the series B, O cruise tries to maintain 100% success with the presence of its fans in the confrontation with the worker, at 7pm this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, for the 24th round. The teams are relatively close in scoring: miners add 29 and Paraná 33.

Photos from Cruzeiro’s training at Arena do Jacar (15/9)

From the moment it started to count on the support of the stands, Raposa strengthened itself in the competition. In the 20th round, on August 20, the team beat Confiana by 1-0, in Mineiro, in front of 4,730 fans. On the last Saturday, for the 22nd round, it was time to overcome Ponte Preta, also by 1-0, at Arena do Jacar, for a public of 4,467.

In recent days, 13 clubs from Series B tried to bar the presence of fans in Cruzeiro matches, but the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) rejected the requests and even granted the same benefit to Gois, Vila Nova-GO and Confiana, since that the measures of each state or municipality are respected in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Sete Lagoas, the current allowance is for 5,452 fans – that is, 30% of the total capacity of 18,184. However, for future commitments of Cruzeiro at Arena do Jacar, COVID-19’s Local Coping Committee agreed to increase it to 40%, enabling the presence of more than 7,200 spectators. The measure will probably be applied in the duel against CSA, on September 26 (Sunday), at 4 pm – as long as the club withdraws the event from Mineiro.

The celestial athletes commented on the importance of the public for the motivational part. “We saw (the difference) in the last games with fans, we felt on the field that it would be different too, the support of the fans, the heat, this motivates us much more on the field”, said defensive midfielder Adriano. “The difference they made for us was clear. Having their presence is very nice. I’ve already experienced this from being in the supporters for Cruzeiro, and I know what a difference it makes,” said midfielder Marco Antnio.

Protocols Those from Cruzeiro who still have incomplete vaccination need to take the test (antigen or PCR) and present it printed at the entrance to the stadium. The exam must be taken no later than 72 hours before the match date. The city of Sete Lagoas allowed the sale of beer inside the stadium until the end of the break from the first to the second half. According to the local administration, “All the Sanitary Surveillance rules have already been presented to Cruzeiro, including corrections regarding the bars, in view of the match against Ponte Preta held last Saturday, September 11”. Fans who have already been vaccinated with two doses (or a single dose, in the case of the Janssen vaccine) will be able to access the Arena do Jacar without the need for testing for COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required at the stadium. When they played with empty seats in Mineiro and Independencia, Cruzeiro only managed to beat Vasco in the sixth round (2-1), in addition to drawing six times – Gois (1-1), Guarani (3-3), Coritiba (0 to 0), Londrina (2 to 2), Vitria (2 to 2) and Sampaio Corra (1 to 1) – and lose two – CRB (4 to 3) and Ava (3 to 0).

teams

Unbeaten since arriving at Toca – four wins and four draws -, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is able to make changes to the line-up in relation to the victory over Ponte Preta. that the team increased its productivity with the substitutions made at half-time and during the second half: entries by Bruno Jos, Marco Antnio, Giovanni and Marcelo Moreno. At least three of these players must be starting players.

Operrio, from coach Matheus Costa, won the return of right-back Alex Silva and forward Felipe Garcia. The main name of Phantom’s attack is Paulo Srgio, author of a beautiful bicycle goal in the 2-1 victory over Raposa, in the fifth round. “We must be very focused, we know that games like this are defined in detail. We have a big challenge ahead of us and we are going there to bring the three points”, stressed the player.

CRUISE X WORKER

CRUISE

Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo (Flvio) and Wellington Nem; Claudinho (Giovanni), Bruno Jos and Marcelo Moreno

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

WORKER

Yes the; Fbio Alemo, Reni, Rodolfo Filemon (Alex Silva) and Fabiano; Leandro Vilela, Marcelo Santos and Marcelo Oliveira; Thomaz (Felipe Garcia), Paulo Srgio and Djalma Silva

Technician: Matheus Costa

Reason: 24th round of Series B

Stage: Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas

Date: Thursday September 16, 2021

Time: 19h

referee: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos and Helton Nunes (SC)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)