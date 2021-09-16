Cruzeiro faces Operrio and aims for ‘100% campaign’ with fans in Serie B

Up in the series B, O cruise tries to maintain 100% success with the presence of its fans in the confrontation with the worker, at 7pm this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, for the 24th round. The teams are relatively close in scoring: miners add 29 and Paraná 33.
Photos from Cruzeiro’s training at Arena do Jacar (15/9)
In recent days, 13 clubs from Series B tried to bar the presence of fans in Cruzeiro matches, but the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) rejected the requests and even granted the same benefit to Gois, Vila Nova-GO and Confiana, since that the measures of each state or municipality are respected in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Sete Lagoas, the current allowance is for 5,452 fans – that is, 30% of the total capacity of 18,184. However, for future commitments of Cruzeiro at Arena do Jacar, COVID-19’s Local Coping Committee agreed to increase it to 40%, enabling the presence of more than 7,200 spectators. The measure will probably be applied in the duel against CSA, on September 26 (Sunday), at 4 pm – as long as the club withdraws the event from Mineiro.
The celestial athletes commented on the importance of the public for the motivational part. “We saw (the difference) in the last games with fans, we felt on the field that it would be different too, the support of the fans, the heat, this motivates us much more on the field”, said defensive midfielder Adriano. “The difference they made for us was clear. Having their presence is very nice. I’ve already experienced this from being in the supporters for Cruzeiro, and I know what a difference it makes,” said midfielder Marco Antnio.
Protocols
The city of Sete Lagoas allowed the sale of beer inside the stadium until the end of the break from the first to the second half. According to the local administration, “All the Sanitary Surveillance rules have already been presented to Cruzeiro, including corrections regarding the bars, in view of the match against Ponte Preta held last Saturday, September 11”.
teams
Unbeaten since arriving at Toca – four wins and four draws -, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is able to make changes to the line-up in relation to the victory over Ponte Preta. that the team increased its productivity with the substitutions made at half-time and during the second half: entries by Bruno Jos, Marco Antnio, Giovanni and Marcelo Moreno. At least three of these players must be starting players.
Operrio, from coach Matheus Costa, won the return of right-back Alex Silva and forward Felipe Garcia. The main name of Phantom’s attack is Paulo Srgio, author of a beautiful bicycle goal in the 2-1 victory over Raposa, in the fifth round. “We must be very focused, we know that games like this are defined in detail. We have a big challenge ahead of us and we are going there to bring the three points”, stressed the player.
CRUISE X WORKER
CRUISE
Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo (Flvio) and Wellington Nem; Claudinho (Giovanni), Bruno Jos and Marcelo Moreno
Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg
WORKER
Yes the; Fbio Alemo, Reni, Rodolfo Filemon (Alex Silva) and Fabiano; Leandro Vilela, Marcelo Santos and Marcelo Oliveira; Thomaz (Felipe Garcia), Paulo Srgio and Djalma Silva
Technician: Matheus Costa
Reason: 24th round of Series B
Stage: Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas
Date: Thursday September 16, 2021
Time: 19h
referee: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)
Assistants: Alex dos Santos and Helton Nunes (SC)
VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)