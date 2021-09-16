Cruzeiro lists 23 athletes for the game against Operrio for Serie B

Luxembourg has four wins and four draws in Series B (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

O cruise released the list of 23 players related to face the worker, for the 24th round of the series B. The teams measure strength this Thursday, at 7pm, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas.

The athletes at Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s disposal are the same as last Saturday’s victory over Ponte Preta, 1-0, also in Sete Lagoas. However, the coach can make changes to the lineup.

Author of the goal of the celestial triumph, Bruno Jos tends to recover the place among the holders, as well as the center forward Marcelo Moreno. There is also the possibility that Luxa will return with Giovanni and Flvio.

With that, a likely cruise would have Fbio; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo (Flvio) and Wellington Nem; Claudinho (Giovanni), Bruno Jos and Marcelo Moreno.

If he wins the victory, Raposa will reach 32 points and get closer to Operrio himself, who adds up to 33. Luxemburg maintains the discourse that it is still possible to fight for elite access to the 2022 Brazilian Nationals.

Cruise Related

Goalkeepers: Fbio and Lucas Frana

Right side: Ral Cceres

Left Side: Matthew Pereira

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Joseph, Lo Santos and Ramon

Steering wheels: Adriano, Flvio, Lucas Ventura and Rmulo