‘Cry Macho’ is worth Clint Eastwood’s perseverance as an actor and director; G1 has seen | Movie theater

The passage of time and its effects have been the keynote of some of the projects directed and starred by Clint Eastwood, such as the oscarados “The Unforgivables” and “Golden Girl”, as well as the critically praised “Cowboys from Space”, “Gran Torino ” and “The Mule”, where he announced that he would retire from the big screen as an actor, in 2018.

But, to everyone’s surprise, Eastwood gave up just being behind the camera and returned to starring and commanding a new film, both directing and producing. And in the middle of a pandemic, showing that he is still eager to continue working with what he likes, even with old age. The result, the drama “Cry Macho: The path to redemption”, can be seen by audiences in theaters starting this Thursday, September 16th.

the movie "Cry Macho: The Path to Redemption"

In the film, set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Eastwood plays Mike Milo, a former rodeo cowboy who tried to reinvent himself as a horse breeder, without success. One day, Mike receives a request from his former boss, Howard Polk (Dwight Yoakam, from “The Panic Room”), to go to Mexico and rescue his son Rafael “Rafo” (Eduardo Minett) and bring him to Texas. At first reluctant, the veteran cowboy eventually accepts the mission.

After some mishaps, Mike finds Rafo in a place where cockfights take place. The boy, who takes some change with his cock, baptized Macho, accepts to go to the United States to live with his father. But the boy’s mother, Leta (Fernanda Urrejola), doesn’t like the idea and puts in her henchmen to prevent that from happening. While trying to escape from their pursuers, Mike and Rafo end up creating a strong friendship and go through situations that will change the old cowboy’s life.

Clint Eastwood and Dwight Yoakam in a scene from "Cry Male: The Path to Redemption"

Acclaimed as a good director, Eastwood has no qualms about using elements from “The Unforgivable”, “Gran Torino” and “A Perfect World” to tell his story and make it as captivating as possible, even if it doesn’t have any big surprises. Even so, it works satisfactorily, lightly and humorously, with the aim of deconstructing the image of a tough man, celebrated throughout the actor’s and director’s career.

The script written by N. Richard Nash, based on his book, and Nick Schenk, creates situations that are very simple and routinely resolved, never giving the impression that the protagonists are in real danger. But, at least, the text creates pleasant characters and good humor situations that manage to captivate the audience and make the lack of dramatic weight an issue to be overlooked.

Another problem is that the action scenes don’t have the expected impact. Something that even the edition was not able to save. But taking into account that Eastwood is 91 years old, it is difficult to demand more vigor from the actor. Fortunately, his figure still looms large on screen, despite the limitations that have come with advancing age, making his character (which was almost played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2011) a tough guy, like many who have lived in his career, but who feel the passage of time.

The big problem in “Cry Macho”, however, is not the low tension that the plot offers. But, yes, in the newcomer Eduardo Minett, who plays the co-protagonist of the film. The young actor can’t get out of the canasticity even when he has to speak a simple phrase, like asking for a glass of water, and undermines Eastwood’s efforts to make the relationship between the boy and the elderly cowboy plausible.

At times, the scenes are as bad as the ones that Sylvester Stallone did in “Hawk – The Champion of Champions”. Eastwood had better luck when he had Hillary Swank co-star in “Golden Girl” or even her son, Kyle Eastwood, in “Honktonk Man – The Last Song” in 1982. his role than young Minett.

Another problem with the cast is Horacio Garcia-Rojas (“Narcos: Mexico”) as henchman Aurelio, who follows in the duo’s heels. As a villain, he never gets to be dangerous or threatening, even going through some laughable moments for someone who should be a real obstacle for both of them. Dwight Yoakam manages to do a little better as Mike’s controversial ex-boss and Rafo’s father.

A curious point in “Cry Macho” is the turn that the film takes from the moment Mike and Rafo stop in a Mexican city to escape their pursuers and meet Marta (Natalia Traven), owner of a bar, who provides shelter to the double.

From there, the plot is more focused on the way in which the farmer discovers that he can reconnect with what he did well in the past, such as taking care of animals, and the atmosphere of romance that arises between him and his new friend. In these moments, it’s impossible not to think of another famous work by Eastwood, “The Bridges of Madison”.

Thanks to the actors, the relationship between the two characters never sounds strange or contrived, making it one of the highlights of the film. The relationship between the two even helps to show the return of the protagonist’s joy in life, which appears even more “jovial”, thanks to Eastwood’s good performance.