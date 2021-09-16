CSN, Hypermarcas and Usiminas lead Ibovespa falls By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The declines 1.02%, at 10:33 am this morning, with CSN (SA:), Hypermarcas (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:) leading the declines. Among the most advanced actions are Méliuz (SA:), JBS (SA:) and Marfrig (SA:).

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

B3 (SA:) – B3 revised its financial leverage estimate for the end of 2021, after completing a $700 million bond raising. In a relevant fact, the company started to forecast for the end of this year a gross debt/Ebitda ratio in 12 months of twice. The shares retreat 1.28%, to R$ 13.87.

Banco BMG (SA:) – Banco BMG completed its first issue of public financial bills in the total amount of R$300 million. According to the institution, the resources will be used to reinforce cash for its business strategy. The bonds have a term of 24 months and 10 days and yield CDI + 1.8% per year. The papers fall 0.26%, to R$ 3.81.

Hypera SA (SA:) – The pharmaceutical group Hypera closed an agreement through which it will pay Falcon R$ 500 million to close an arbitration process involving the sale of the disposable business in 2017. Assets depreciate by 3.56%, at R$ 33.03.

Plumb Logística (SA:) – The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized the start of commercial operation of the thermoelectric power plant UTE GNA I, at Porto do Açu, in São João da Barra (RJ), with a capacity of 1,338.30 megawatts (MW). The unit, powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), belongs to a joint venture formed by BP, Siemens, Prumo Logística and Spic Brasil and will be the second largest thermoelectric plant in operation in the country.

BR Malls (SA:) – BR Malls’ board of directors approved a share buyback program issued by the company itself. The decision allows the acquisition of up to 42,186,434 common shares, which represents 5% of the total outstanding in the market. Shares retreat 0.23%, to R$ 8.60.

American (SA:) – Americanas announced the purchase of Skoob, the largest digital platform for readers in the country, with more than 8 million users. The value of the transaction was not revealed. Assets retreat 1.19%, to R$ 39.11.

Goal (SA:) – Aviation company Gol will expand its flight-sharing agreement with American Airlines (NASDAQ:) (SA:), making it exclusive for the next three years, according to Valor Econômico. American will also hold a 5.2% stake in Gol, earning the right to a seat on the board, after buying R$1 billion in shares. Gol’s assets drop 0.91%, to R$19.60.

Copel (SA:) – Copel’s president, Moacir Bertol, told Valor Econômico that the company will need to buy energy this year to compensate for the low generation of the hydroelectric plants it operates, amidst the water crisis. The shares fall 0.80%, to R$33.44.

Rio Energy – Rio Energy Participações withdrew from making its initial public offering (IPO) on B3 due to unfavorable market conditions, according to the Broadcast Column. The group had filed the IPO request with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) in March.

Hapvida (SA:) and Sul América (SA:) – Regarding the acquisition offers of Grupo HB Saúde, Hapvida increased its offer from R$ 450 million to R$ 650 million, while Sul América raised its proposal from R$ 485 million to R$ 563 million, according to facts material sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). Hapvida shares retreat 0.52%, to R$ 15.30, while those of Sul América advance 0.07%, to R$ 28.48.

Unipar (SA:) – After ending the process that could result in a merger and acquisition (M&A) operation involving Unipar Carbocloro, the controlling company Vila Velha will focus on growth opportunities, including the purchase of assets in the country and abroad, according to Valor Econômico. Unipar’s assets appreciate 2.04%, at R$ 97.96.

Banrisul (SA:) – In the coming months, Banrisul will inaugurate a large “green” data center, with an investment of R$83 million, according to Valor Econômico. The shares rise 0.34%, to R$ 11.96.