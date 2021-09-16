Cuca sets new record and Galo has less leaked defense from 2001 to 2021

Atlético-MG’s numbers in the current season are impressive. In 50 matches played so far, Alvinegro has achieved 35 wins, 9 draws and only 6 losses. The defense is even the least leaked in the last 20 seasons, considering the period from 2001 to 2021.

With only 28 goals conceded, this is the first time that the Minas Gerais team reaches the 50th game with less than 30 goals conceded. To give you an idea, the record was for 2012, when, also led by Cuca, Galo conceded 39 goals.

Interestingly, or amazingly if that’s better, in the centenary year, 2008, the Athletic defense was leaked 76 times; negative record in the item.

It is worth remembering that, with Cuca, there are 46 matches in 2021 and 26 goals conceded. The other four, in which the team took two goals, was in charge of interim Lucas Gonçalves, immediate replacement for Jorge Sampaoli.

Classification in the Brazil Cup

After the 1-0 victory over Fluminense, which classified Galo to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Cuca highlighted the team’s magic moment in 2021, but also made it clear that the vibe is far from passing by Cidade do Galo .

“We’re in a Libertadores semifinal, in a Copa do Brasil, we’ve already won Mineiro and we’re leading the Brazilian. That doesn’t mean anything, just that Mineiro has already won. From now on, anything can happen. I’ve talked a lot with them about it; you can win three titles, win two or not win any. So, we have to be very careful, because success and failure, the distance is very short. If there are two or three stumbling blocks, you (press) will criticize,” he said The Coach.

“We are measuring forces with teams equal to ours. God only knows where we are going in the three competitions, but we have a lot of humility and feet on the ground,” he added.

Goals conceded by Atlético-MG in the first 50 games of the season:

2021 | 28

2020 | 55

2019 | 47

2018 | 46

2017 | 50

2016 | 57

2015 | 45

2014 | 44

2013 | 60

2012 | 39

2011 | 74

2010 | 73

2009 | 56

2008 | 76

2007 | 60

2006 | 57

2005 | 67

2004 | 68

2003 | 65

2002 | 72

2001 | 54

(Survey done by Footstats)