Cup, titles and Ancelotti’s call: what David Luiz needed to put in the balance for Flamengo | Flamengo

Since his farewell at Arsenal until his performance at Flamengo, last Monday, a lot has happened in David Luiz’s life. But what did the defender have to put in the balance until he decided to return to Brazil? O ge listened to behind-the-scenes stories to discover the details of decision making. And there was even a call from Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti .

David Luiz at Flamengo training

David Luiz received proposals with values ​​much higher than those offered by Flamengo, but some points mattered. Among them the goal of repeating in Brazil the success it did in Europe and not let the memory in the country be the fact that it was on the field in the 7-1 defeat by Germany in 2014.

In this scenario, Flamengo appeared as an attractive option, as it gives the player structure and high probability of fighting for titles. That’s where another clear objective comes into his mind: to play in the 2022 World Cup, when he will be 35 years old. The perception is that the dispute in the defense is open.

The sentimental part also entered the account. People who live with the defender say he is very intuitive and likes to “follow your heart”. In this case, the crimson-black crowd gave a big push. David Luiz was impressed with the mobilization on social media. He received an average of 600,000 messages daily, the vast majority asking him to go to Flamengo. His Instagram profile gained about 2 million followers.

Throughout the negotiation process with Flamengo, businessman Julio Taran, Giuliano Bertolucci’s right-hand man, was an important player in encouraging the defender to make the decision. He has accompanied David since the defender started, at Vitória. The posture of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel during the negotiation also pleased the player and his representatives.

Another goal on David Luiz’s list is to try to help Flamengo become champion of the Libertadores and compete again in the Club World Cup. The dream is to face his former club, Chelsea, in the decision. People close to the player say he is “drooling” for this opportunity.

Ancelotti, Sampaoli and Blanc put pressure on

One of the teams interested in David Luiz was Real Madrid. Coach Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with the defender at Chelsea in 2011, made a call to talk about the chance to go to Spain. The main obstacle was the lack of space for non-community athletes at Real, but Ancelotti hinted that the story may not be over yet.

– I had a few different scenarios where I could choose a quieter life, more of peace, but I like to do what I feel in my heart. I returned to what God has in my life as a purpose and what I have in my heart – said David in his presentation to Flamengo.

In addition to Real, David was the target of interest from several clubs, such as Everton, West Ham, Benfica, Lazio, Olympique de Marseille, Lille and Al-Rayyan. Benfica tried until the end to hire, but could not free up space in their budget with the departure of experienced athletes.

David Luiz goes through the Flamengo cast trot

One of the highest financial proposals was that of Al-Rayyan, from Qatar, which offered about R$87 million for a two-year contract. French coach Laurent Blanc made a point of calling David to try to convince him, but was unsuccessful. The defender would also be a kind of ambassador to promote the World Cup next year.

The Olympique de Marseille was a case in point. Coach Jorge Sampaoli made contact with David Luiz’s representatives, but the player gave negative feedback for two main reasons: his affectionate relationship with PSG, the club he defended for two years (see his goals for the team below), and the ambition to dispute important titles.

Sampaoli did not give up. He took a flight and, the next day, landed in Brazil and went to meet the defender in Angra dos Reis. For three hours, he tried to convince David with the promise that he would be the pillar of the team and have the voice to suggest names to assemble the cast. The mission didn’t work.

In Brazil, Atlético-MG and Corinthians made consultations. In the case of Corinthians, it was another lobby led by Willian, David’s former partner at Arsenal. The two are good friends and are partners in a restaurant in London.

Finally, Flamengo worked with patience and won. David Luiz decided to interrupt his 14-year trajectory in Europe and return to Brazil to try to replicate at home what he achieved on the Old Continent.

Start in Europe has almost been delayed

When he took his first steps at Vitória and started to stand out, David Luiz almost went to Anderlecht, from Belgium, which gave up the negotiation with all the values ​​already agreed. Then Benfica appeared, in 2007. But it was with emotion.

A few days before the window closed, David would have to go to Lisbon to take the exams and sign a contract. On the day of the trip, he was in Salvador and realized that his passport was in São Paulo. If I didn’t get on the plane, there wouldn’t be enough time.

David Luiz during ball activity at Flamengo training

His representatives managed to get a ride on the plane of the singer Ivete Sangalo to São Paulo and took his passport, but David Luiz ended up missing the flight to Europe. Faced with the problem, Benfica decided to take the risk and sign the contract before the exam, which was only done the next day, with the window already closed.

The evaluations, however, pointed to a problem in the pubis that, had it been detected earlier, would have prevented the signing of the contract. The loss of the flight ended up determining the hiring of David, who gradually got his space at Benfica and exploded in Europe.

When the defender went to renew his contract with Benfica, Porto joined in and offered a salary several times higher, but David preferred to repay the confidence of the incarnated ones. Then he defended Chelsea, PSG, returned to Chelsea and moved to Arsenal. In the total of these transfers, the defender moved 130 million euros (at the current price, R$ 806 million).

David Luiz's move to PSG was, at the time, the biggest transaction by a defender in history

His move from Chelsea to PSG, in 2014, was at the time the biggest transaction by a defender in history: 49.5 million euros (R$ 150 million at the price at the time).

Soon it will be the turn of Flamengo fans to see David Luiz, one of the biggest signings in the club’s history, with the 23 shirt on the field.

Good shape and adaptation to Rio de Janeiro

Despite not playing since May 2, David Luiz is in good shape, he already works with the ball on the field and won’t need much time to debut.