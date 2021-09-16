Danilo Barbosa loses ground, and Palmeiras waits to define midfielder’s future | palm trees

Not even the versatility highlighted by Abel Ferreira to praise Danilo Barbosa has been enough for the midfielder to receive opportunities at Palmeiras. In the last two months, the athlete has only participated in one of the 12 Verdão games.

The first reinforcement announced by Palmeiras for the 2021 season, the midfielder is on loan from Nice, France, until December. Verdão has a purchase option until the end of the contract, but awaits an evaluation by the technical committee and the definition of the new board to deal with the matter – the club has a presidential election in November.

Announced at the end of March, Danilo Barbosa has already been classified by the Verdão technical committee as a “joker”. The term is a translation of wildcard, which in football means the possibility of exercising more than one function.

In fact, the athlete has already acted as a midfielder, defender and even more advanced, approaching the offensive sector. But, after 19 matches and a goal scored, he didn’t rock and has an uncertain future.

The hiring of Danilo Barbosa was an alternative to the departure of Emerson Santos, a defender who also played improvised in midfield. In Portugal, the 25-year-old athlete was directed by Abel Ferreira at Braga, in 2018, which facilitated the approval of the contract.

The negotiation, at the time, was also a way of anticipating the possible loss of one of the sector’s young highlights. This argument was also used for the return of Matheus Fernandes, evaluated for what the club considers a market opportunity.

Six months after the start of the season, however, Verdão kept the standouts Danilo, Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Menino in the squad and saw competition in midfield increase.

Currently, Danilo Barbosa has lost space even among the substitutes – he was last listed a month ago, on August 14, when he entered the second stage of the defeat against Atlético-MG.