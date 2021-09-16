Dedication story marks the last episode of the cooperative’s series on Globo Esporte

Do you remember Claudia, who in March accepted the challenge to acquire healthier habits to achieve a professional dream? She didn’t give up, she dedicated herself intensely and eliminated about 15 kg until the month of September. But it’s not the end of this journey with health yet. “It wasn’t easy, but seeing the constant result motivated me and it continues every day. Today, I’m a more willing person and I know this is just the beginning”, says Claudia, who admits to having made some mistakes when ingesting ultra-processed foods during the process. According to the cooperating physician specializing in endocrinology, Fernanda Malucelli, it’s all a question of balance. “You have to work your head to say no to these foods. Sometimes, a small piece can contain the ideal amount of calories for the entire day, compromising all the daily dedication to training and health care. However, the most important thing is not to get discouraged”, says the cooperative member.

