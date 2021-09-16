Delayed, 2nd largest thermal in Brazil goes into operation this Thursday | Brazil

THE Aneel ( National Electric Energy Agency ) approved the beginning of operations , from Thursday (16), of the GN1 thermoelectric plant , the second largest in the country, yet another reinforcement for the electricity sector in the midst of the most critical period of the water crisis.

With a generation cost of R$ 552 per MWh (megawatt-hour), the thermal plant will add 1,338 MW to the system, which needed 5,500 MW to guarantee supply until the beginning of the rains, according to the latest projections of the ONS (National Electric System Operator).

“The entry of this plant will be very beneficial for the sector, especially in the current situation. The energy will be injected into the system in the southeast region, the most punished by the drought in the reservoirs,” said, in a statement, the general director from Aneel, André Pepitone.

The energy generated by the thermal plant is capable of supplying 4 million inhabitants. As it is in the Southeast region, it runs less risk of having its delivery capacity impacted by bottlenecks in the country’s energy transmission system.

The thermal plant was scheduled to start operations in the first half of the year, but had to stretch the schedule due to problems during the implementation and commissioning phase of the equipment.

The project is controlled by Bob, owner of Port of Açu, for the BP oil company and by the electrical equipment manufacturer Siemens. At first, it will operate with imported gas on ships, but the plan is to connect a pre-salt pipeline to the port to supply the plant.

Lower production cost

Contracted in an energy auction in 2017, GNA 1 has a lower production cost than the thermal plants contracted on an emergency basis by the government to face the water crisis. But still, the trend is for it to operate at full charge in the coming months, putting even more pressure on the electricity bill.

Its investors have another thermal plant under construction at the port, GNA 2, with a capacity of 1,672 MW, with operations expected to start in 2024. At this time, says Aneel, Porto do Açu will become the largest thermoelectric complex in the country.

The start of operations of GNA 1 is celebrated by the government as one more measure to face the drought on the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Center-South and minimize the risk of blackouts before the summer rains begin to fall.

On Saturday (11), the minister in Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, was in the north of Minas Gerais for the start-up ceremony of a transmission line that expands by 25% the capacity to export energy from the Northeast to the rest of the country.

With the capacity to transport 1,300 MW, this project will allow better use of the northeastern generating park, which has developed at an accelerated pace in recent years with the construction of wind and solar parks.

“Rationing is out”

At the event, Albuquerque once again said that, with the measures already adopted by the government, the risk of rationing of energy in 2021 is discarded. The government, however, is beginning to look with concern to 2022 and has already approved the emergency contracting of thermal plants for another five years.

The hiring is justified by evaluation of the ONS and the EPE (Energy research company) on the scenery after the summer rains. The country will enter the year with reservoirs at very low levels and, in order to avoid suffocation, it needs to expand its generation capacity.

On Tuesday (14), the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest had 18.38% of their energy storage capacity. The ONS forecast is that, with measures to reinforce supply and contain demand, they will reach 11.3% in November.

O lake of single island, biggest hydroelectric gives bowl of Parana River, reached the minimum operating limit for the Tietê-Paraná waterway, stipulated at 323 meters above sea level, which had not occurred since the 2014/2015 drought, when transport was completely paralyzed on the route.