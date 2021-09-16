Deputies approve electoral quarantine for judges and police

The Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (15/9), by 273 votes to 211, an amendment to the project of the new Electoral Code (PLP 112/21) that takes up the issue of quarantine for members of certain categories to be able to dispute the elections. Dismissal from office four years before the election must be applied to judges, members of the Public Ministry, federal police, federal highway, civil police, municipal guards, military and military police.

Cleia Viana/Ag. Chamber

Last week, the Plenary had approved the highlight of the PSL which removed from the text of the rapporteur, Deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI), the five-year quarantine for judges and members of the Public Ministry. In that vote, 254 deputies voted to maintain the quarantine, but 257 votes were needed. To maintain equality, other highlights had also been approved, removing the requirement for the other categories.

Until 2026

The agglutinative amendment approved today is signed by Deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA) and other party leaders. This amendment provides that judges and members of the Public Ministry will have to permanently leave their positions and functions four years before the election.

Likewise, the norm will apply to federal police, federal highway, civil police and municipal guards.

As for the military and military police, the four years must be before the beginning of the period for choosing candidates and coalitions scheduled for the election year, which begins on July 20th.

However, until the 2026 elections, the removal is valid as a general rule, on April 2 of the election year. With information from the Câmara Agency.