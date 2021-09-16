Deputy doesn’t see an open microphone and curses Lira: ‘son of a bitch!’

Nathalia Galvani*/State of Minas

posted on 09/16/2021 12:18 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

In another day of voting in the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday (15/9), a somewhat unusual situation happened. At the moment when Arthur Lira (PP/AL) announces the closing of the session, the deputy from Minas Gerais Igor Timo (Podemos-MG) curses the president of the Legislative, without noticing that his microphone was open.

“It’s already ending. You won’t let me talk again. You know what the fuck?”, says Igor. After the commentary, the Plenary is filled with laughter.

Upon hearing the offense, Lira asks: “Who spoke there?”.

Then, the head of the Chamber gives the opportunity for the Minas Gerais citizen to make his statements, thanking “the work” done by Congresswoman Margarete Coelho (PP-PI) and also Lira in the new Electoral Code (Complementary Bill, approved yesterday. The proposal consolidates, in a single text, all the electoral legislation and issues of resolutions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“I congratulate him as president for allowing the debate to be exhausted, ensuring that all parties were heard and attended to,” said the congressman after the gaffe.