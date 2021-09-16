Deputy wants investigation on prices given by Petrobras

Deputy Elmar Nascimento (DEM-BA) wants to ask the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the Public Ministry to investigate the formation of fuel prices by Petrobras. The initiative must have the support of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), according to the congressman.







“It is not possible for importers to be able to bring liquefied gas from Qatar, regasify and sell at US$ 3.50 and Petrobras buy at US$ 1.50, here on the coast, gas that is extracted from the pre-salt and sell it to US $10. We voted on the gas law, with a view to reducing the price of gas and there was an increase of almost 60%. said Birth.

“President Arthur Lira is convinced. He said that, having written these requests, he would personally sign,” added the deputy.

Earlier this week, Lira took to the main stage of the Chamber, the plenary, an audience with the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna. The meeting was initially scheduled to take place at Mines and Energy Commission. Lira also made a point of announcing the event on social networks, criticizing the state-owned company. “Everything is expensive: gasoline, diesel, cooking gas (…) Petrobras must be remembered: Brazilians are its shareholders,” Lira posted on Twitter on Monday, 13.

During the hearing, Silva e Luna said that not all changes in fuel prices are directly related to the actions of the state-owned company. “When there is a fluctuation in prices, it does not mean that Petrobras had any action on the price,” he said.

At the time, Nascimento stated that, as a state-owned company, the company has to think about the social and the Brazilian people.

During the Michel Temer government, Petrobras changed its fuel price policy to follow parity with the international market. In other words, the sale prices of fuels charged by the state-owned company started to follow the value of oil in the international market and the exchange rate variation. Thus, a higher price of the commodity and a devaluation of the real have the potential to contribute to a rise in prices in Brazil.