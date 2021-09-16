Developers shut Solana to solve 16-hour blackout – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The developers responsible for Solana (SOL), competitor of Ethereum (ETH), were forced to turn the blockchain off and on again to solve a critical bug that caused a blackout of more than 16 hours last Tuesday (14). After voting among the validators, which hold the network verification servers, Solana’s reset was performed around 3am this Wednesday (15th).

On Twitter, the Solana Status account, which monitors blockchain activity, confirmed that the validators had completed the network reset, but that apps and other services that use Solana’s data would still need a few more hours to fully recover their functionality.

Solana was offline for almost an entire day, a period in which it did not process transactions such as the creation of NFTs and transfers of SOL, the network’s native token that exploded in appreciation in August. In one month, the cryptocurrency had an almost fivefold jump in its price, from US$ 44 to US$ 213, registered on 9th of September.

The crash started after a peak of 400,000 transactions per second that exceeded the processing capacity of the network and, due to a bug in the operations prioritization system, resulted in a memory drain on the validating machines. According to a statement issued through the Solana Status profile, the developers tried to stabilize the systems, but were unsuccessful.

Solana’s most difficult episode so far faced was similar to a denial of service attack on Internet sites, when an avalanche of hits causes servers to crash, preventing the page from loading.

The event harmed those who tried to negotiate SOL or execute contracts on the blockchain, opening paths for problems such as double spending (double spending), in which the same asset can be traded twice by the same user. However, the community around the project downplayed the case by noting that Solana’s main network is still in Beta phase.

For Carlos Russo, CFO at Transfero and a specialist in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), the situation is not really alarming given that it takes place at an experimental stage, and he recalls that Ethereum itself underwent a more serious case in 2016, when it passed by direct intervention of founder Vitalik Buterin to solve a hack.

However, he points out that the agility with which the solution was applied in Solana, with quick voting between validators to reset the blockchain, is an example of its character that is still too centralized. “The network was more centralized, but it still doesn’t reach the level of decentralization of Ethereum and mainly Bitcoin”, he said.

Solana x Ethereum

The significant jump in the price of SOL comes from the expectation that Solana would be a strong candidate to become a viable alternative to Ethereum, known both for its technological advancement and its inability to handle the high volume of transactions typical of moments of optimism in the market.

In 2021, Ethereum’s bottlenecks were evident in two major moments: the second boom in DeFi (decentralized finance) and, more recently, the frenzy surrounding NFTs (non-fungible tokens, or non-fungible tokens). The same goes for ETH rallies, Ethereum’s native token that serves as a reference for the payment of network fees.

The high demand for solutions that use smart contracts overloads Ethereum and makes transactions slower and more expensive. The price for converting tokens on the network at any given time in the year reached over US$ 200, more than R$ 1,000 at today’s exchange rate. Solana, as well as solutions like Cardano, Fantom and Avalanche, proposes a new faster and cheaper blockchain.

Russo says that yesterday’s flaws serve to show that Solana is still in development, but that it still shows more than rivals like Cardano, which launched support for smart contracts last Sunday (12) and is far from building an ecosystem compatible applications.

The specialist bets that Solana remains promising in the long term, and believes that the rapid appreciation of the SOL token reflects confidence in the project, especially considering the sponsors – the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, owned by young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is the main responsible for the capital injection that supports Solana’s development.

A proof of the sustainability of the project would have been the behavior of the prices of the SOL token during the blackout. As soon as the failures began to occur, the asset’s value, which had already been declining after last week’s high, amended losses of 14.2%, plunging from $169 to $145. Today, the cryptoactive presents an expressive recovery and returns to trading above US$ 160.

