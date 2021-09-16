Diego Tardelli puts up the video in which he was attacked after Santos was eliminated

Video shows two cars fleeing after the attack (Photo: Reproduction/Social Media) After the elimination of Santos in the Copa do Brasil for Athletico-PR, this Tuesday, forward Diego Tardelli had his car vandalized and was threatened. After commenting on what happened on their social networks, the player received the video of the moment he suffered the attack and posted it on his Instagram.

“Thank God for your care and protection,” wrote Tardelli. Before, the player had reported horror scenes.

“We were eliminated, unfortunately. All sad, upset, but I want to tell a horror scene that I went through in my life and I would never have thought that I would go through it. I was getting close to the hotel and I believe that three or four cars were following me. At the signal, they closed me in and started breaking my car, kicking, crushing, saying I was going to die. That torture they do when things don’t go well. I was sad and upset. Counting aloud, ten people, ten fans, ten vandals.” he said.

The match against Furaco marked the attacker’s debut with the Fish shirt. Outside the Copa do Brasil, Fbio Carille’s commandos focus entirely on the Brazilian Championship.

Santos are in 13th place with 23 points. This Saturday, the team visits Cear at 9 pm (from Brasilia).