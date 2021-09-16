distribution of Vale shares will generate value for investors

THE Bradespar (BRAP4) will generate value for the shareholder after announcing that it will distribute approximately R$ 5.26 billion in shares of the Valley (VALLEY3) to its investors this last Tuesday (14), analysts said Harvest Bank and Credit Suisse in reports sent to customers and obtained by the Money Times this Wednesday (15).

Experts commented that this distribution of shares will help the company due to the tax discounts it will receive, as the company’s market value is evaluated against the amount of shares it owns, since the company is an investment holding .

In a mere hypothetical example, if Bradespar has 100,000 shares of a company and the value of each share is R$1, the holding company should be worth R$100,000.

However, financial institutions commented that Bradespar is worth less than fair. For experts, this difference is due to the collection of taxes.

According to Credit Suisse, these taxes would be the PIS/COFINS on IoE distributions and fees on earnings from stock sales, SG&A at the holdco level and debt amortization expenses, among others.

Thus, if the company sold the papers and paid these contributions, the actual amount it would take would be smaller, so Bradespar has a lower price than it should be, because, according to analysts, this payment of taxes reduces the real value of the holding.

Thus, specialists commented that the distribution of R$ 5.26 billion in Vale shares will be tax-free, which will reduce the distance between Bradespar’s real price and the current market price.

The analysis houses also explained that this decrease between market valuations and real value tends to make the stock rise and generate gains for the investor, considering that the shortening between the two points would be due to the rise of shares caused by the decrease in the quantity of taxes to be paid by the company on a possible sale of shares.

“Ultimately, we believe this unlocks value for Bradespar by removing a tax burden related to a potential sale of Vale shares that would have gone hand in hand with an eventual dissolution of Bradespar’s vehicle,” explained Credit Suisse.

Therefore, the financial institution grouped Bradsepar in the outperform category, above the market average, in other words, it is time to buy the assets.

Safra followed the same line, but calculated that a future reduction in taxes to be paid is also possible.

“The distribution of Vale shares directly to Bradespar shareholders deals with the holding company’s discount for the shares delivered and tends to reduce the future tax rebate for the remaining bet, as additional distributions could occur in the future,” said Conrado Vegner when signing the Safra report.

Thus, the specialist classified the stock as an outperform with a target price of R$ 71, up 11.3% compared to Wednesday’s closing.