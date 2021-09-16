Du Queiroz gains confidence in Corinthians: ‘Special moment’

Promoted to Corinthians professionals in the second half of this season, defensive midfielder Du Queiroz has gained more and more space in the squad led by Sylvinho. Acting improvised on the right-back, the player was used in three of the last four commitments of Timão in the Brazilian Championship and has been earning praise from his boss.

“A strong, confident athlete, with power, personality, assimilating ideas and concepts well. I’m happy for his participation,” said Sylvinho after last Sunday’s game, against Atlético-GO.

Du Queiroz’s situation in the Corinthians squad draws attention. After all, the club’s focus at the start of the season was on spending cuts. Therefore, the board’s bet was on promoting the base boys and coach Vagner Mancini – the team’s commander at the time – called more than a dozen players from the lower categories to train at CT Joaquim Grava.

Du Queiroz, despite having been the starting lineup for the Corinthians under-20 team in practically all his time in the category, was passed over and sent to the under-23 team — coached by the idol Danilo. There, the midfielder clashed with the others, caught the attention of the coaching staff of the main team and was called up to train with the professional squad.

The characteristics of handling the ball, passing and moving pleased coach Sylvinho, and Du Queiroz won the long-awaited promotion to Corinthians’ top team. In the games against Athletico-PR, Grêmio and Atlético-GO, the defensive midfielder broke the technical committee’s branch playing improvised on the right-back and did not disappoint.

“I’ve been working hard day by day so when opportunities arise I can help the team along with my teammates. I’m happy for having entered the matches well, for the evolution I’ve been having. The whole group, Professor Sylvinho and the coaching staff come to me giving me a lot of confidence in training, giving me guidance. So it’s a special moment and I’ll keep doing my best for Corinthians to pursue our goals,” explained the player to UOL Sport.

With the diagnosis of Roni’s injury and Colombian Cantillo’s loss of space in the squad, Du Queiroz becomes an option for a spot in Corinthians’ competitive midfield. At base, the player got used to doing a similar function and should be tested by Sylvinho in training in the coming weeks.