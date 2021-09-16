eFootball 2022 is free, but DLC costs the price of a full game

Game will be released on September 30 for consoles and PC

In July we had the announcement of the new version of efootball, famous football game of Konami which now no longer has the PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) in your name and will become free to play, with additional content being sold separately such as new game modes.

The company recently announced that eFootball 2022 will arrive on consoles and computers on September 30th, bringing limited content, few modes and stages and few clubs available for players to use in matches, there are nine in total: Corinthians, Flamengo, São Paulo, River Plate, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal.

With its release approaching, it emerged in the PlayStation Store pre-selling a package for the game (DLC), called a eFootball™ 2022 Premium Player Pack, for the value of R$198.90 and scheduled for release on November 11. There are several items that can be used by the buyer to help build their dream team in mode eFootball World .

In recent years, corporate monetization in football games has been through modes where players can evolve their team more quickly by purchasing in-game items and coins, transforming eFootball into a free-to-play game and the announcement of this package before its release, the Konami shows you what your focus will be for the new version of the title.



There is no forecast yet on how much additional game modes will cost or when they will be implemented in the game, but more news may come until November, when this pack will be released to buyers.

Check the package contents:

eFootball™ 2022 Core Game (free version)

2,800 eFootball™ Coins (Premium Game Coin)

6 random contracts

eFootball 2022 will hit Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC as a free-to-play game on September 30th.

Master League in eFootball? Just paying, says Konami

The company also tweeted an improvement in the cross play engine



