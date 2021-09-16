eFootball 2022 Opens Premium Player Pack Pre-sales | foot

All content is priced at R$198.90 on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) and R$199.90 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | Series X and on the PC. Konami also gives a 10% discount for those who purchase through the ad within the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update or eFootball PES 2021 Lite.
Players will have until April 30, 2022 to take advantage of random contracts, choosing from a range of 16 names. In addition to Messi and Neymar, names like Iniesta and Piqué are in this hall. Remember that eFootball coins and random contracts can only be obtained after the big free update scheduled for mid-November, which will make the game have more than 600 licensed clubs, Creative Teams mode and Creative League, and several other new features .
With the game-as-a-service proposal covering different platforms, eFootball 2022 will initially be launched with just nine teams – Flamengo, Corinthians, São Paulo, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and River Plate – and the Camp Nou stadiums , Old Trafford, Juventus Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena and eFootball Stadium. Two game options will be available: one offline, in which the player can face the artificial intelligence (machine) or a friend in person; and one online, being a random matchmaking with the right to crossplay between platforms of the same brand. There will also be weekly events using pre-set teams with GP as a reward.