eFootball 2022 Opens Premium Player Pack Pre-sales | foot

All content is priced at R$198.90 on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) and R$199.90 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | Series X and on the PC. Konami also gives a 10% discount for those who purchase through the ad within the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update or eFootball PES 2021 Lite.

Players will have until April 30, 2022 to take advantage of random contracts, choosing from a range of 16 names. In addition to Messi and Neymar, names like Iniesta and Piqué are in this hall. Remember that eFootball coins and random contracts can only be obtained after the big free update scheduled for mid-November, which will make the game have more than 600 licensed clubs, Creative Teams mode and Creative League, and several other new features .