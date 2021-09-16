Eight neighborhoods in Recife are at very high risk of infestation by Aedes, which transmits chicungunha, dengue and Zika

The capital of Pernambuco has already reported 20,491 suspected cases of arboviruses this year, 7,937 of which are records of people who fell ill with symptoms of dengue, 12,153 of chicungunha and 401 of Zika. Among them, 4,228 cases of dengue and 9,167 chicungunha were confirmed. The data are from the most recent epidemiological bulletin of arboviruses in the city and take into account the accumulated result for the year up to August 21st. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was an increase of 364% in notified cases and 444% in arbovirus confirmations.

According to the control diagram, released by the Health Department of Recife, based on the historical series of probable dengue cases, this year’s detection rate is above the expected maximum limit. Another detail that requires attention is that, regarding the epidemic curve of probable cases (notified cases, except those discarded) of chicungunha, the year 2021 stood out in relation to the number of probable cases in 2020 and 2019. nine deaths suspected by arboviruses: one was confirmed for dengue, four were discarded and the others are still under investigation.

The last Rapid Index Survey for Aedes aegypti (LIRAa) showed an overall result in Recife of 2.1% (average risk). Eight neighborhoods had a very high risk of infestation by Aedes aegypti. They are: Jordão, Alto do Mandu, Ibura, Dois Irmãos, Sítio dos Pintos, Cohab, Peixinhos and Linha do Tiro. LIRAa is a fundamental tool for mosquito control. Based on the information collected in LIRAa, municipalities can identify the neighborhoods where the mosquito breeding sites are concentrated, as well as the type of deposit where the larvae were found. The objective is that, with the completion of the survey, the municipalities will be better able to plan actions to combat and control the mosquito Aedes aegypti.

The results of LIRAa reinforce the need to intensify prevention actions against dengue, Zika and chicungunha, especially in neighborhoods that are alert and at risk of an arbovirus outbreak.

Water storage in barrels, barrels and tubs is often the main type of breeding, as are plastic containers, PET bottles, cans, scraps and construction debris.