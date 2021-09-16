Elbow pain? Erasmo exposes ex Gabriela Pugliesi during rural reality show

Top Stories Homemade fruit ice cream recipe: without sugar and preservatives, ready in 5 minutes

Apparently, the thirteenth edition of A Fazenda is going to have a lot to talk about. This Thursday (16), Erasmo, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex, ended up exposing the influencer’s attitudes during a conversation within the rural reality show.

According to Erasmo, Gabriela Pugliesi would have moved with her dogs to “Barra Grande” and, because of that, he is unable to visit the pets. From the tone of the pawn’s voice, he didn’t like his ex’s attitude one bit.

On the web, internet users shared opinions on the subject. Many netizens took a stand in favor of Pugliesi and said they would do the same, as they don’t know what happened to make their relationship come to an end.

“My dream as a princess to find out what went down between the two”, confessed another Internet user. A fan of the influencer also fired: “curiosity can’t take it”, emphasizing that she still feels very curious about this subject.

Erasmo and Gabriela Pugliesi announce the end of their relationship for years

It is worth remembering that Erasmo and Gabriela Pugliesi announced the end of their relationship recently. The influencer, a few months later, started another relationship and appears to be happier than ever. Despite many speculations, the real reason for the termination was not revealed by either Gabriela Pugliesi or Erasmo.

Check out a click below where Erasmo and Gabriela Pugliesi appear together, enjoying one of their travels as a couple.

