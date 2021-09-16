Electric and hybrid cars already receive incentives in Brazil; know which ones

You eletric cars they are the current protagonists of the automobile industry in the mission to “clean the air” of the planet. Therefore, automakers are changing their strategies to zero carbon emissions. The United States and the European Union are at the forefront in this race for electrification. The goal is to end combustion engines by 2035.

In Brazil, the process has been happening slowly, but that, little by little, starts to gain strength. The recent study The Automotive Sector Decarbonization Path, made by the national association of automakers (Anfavea) with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), points out that the electrified car market will take a leap in the coming years in the country.

Electric Mini Cooper – Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

Currently, the share of electric and hybrid cars in sales does not exceed 2%. This is in the case of the automobile and light commercial segment, such as pickup trucks and SUVs. However, it is estimated that, in 2030, they will represent between 12% and 22% of license plates in Brazil. Or even between 32% and 62%, depending on the country’s policy.

In other words, it will be necessary to establish public policies that encourage sales of hybrid and electric cars to accelerate decarbonization.

“Starting next year, sales of electrified cars will grow significantly. However, the mass market will take a while to establish itself in Brazil, taking into account the changes that still need to happen”, says the Antonio Calcagnotto, Director of Light Vehicles at ABVE, a Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles.

Fiat/Disclosure

Import tax reset

Despite the high price of newer electric cars, almost all with a label between R$150,000 and R$300,000, these models already enjoy exemption from Import Tax in Brazil. That is, they are free from the rate, which is 35% on the vehicle’s value.

THE zero tax law for import aims, therefore, to facilitate access in the country of cars free of greenhouse gases. However, as much as it is a viable way out for the dissemination of these models, the high acquisition price remains the biggest barrier to their popularization here. Several factors interfere with this, from the influence of the overvalued dollar, to the elevated battery cost and, more recently, to semiconductor shortage because of the pandemic.

Tax exemption will be extended

But, there is still a catch. The law that exempts electric cars from import tax is valid until December 31, 2021. However, a market source revealed exclusively to the Car Journal that the Government is considering extending the measure and should disclose the parameter by the end of October. Thus, it is possible that the term will be extended, which will extend the tariff exemption period.

In any case, the Bill 5308/20 that exempts electric or hybrid vehicles from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). The text also provides for the PIS/COFINS exemption.

Disclosure/Electric

Exemption from property tax?

Hybrid and electric car owners are already entitled to full IPVA exemption in 8 Brazilian states. They are: Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Piauí, Maranhão and Ceará. Also, according to Antonio Calcagnotto, from ABVE, this would be one of the main measures to stimulate the search for non-polluting cars. “The ideal is that it becomes a national initiative to encourage consumers”, he points out.

Detran-RS/Disclosure

In São Paulo, for example, since 2014 owners of hybrid and electric cars are entitled to 50% of the city’s IPVA. However, there was no systematization on the return of this fee. Thus, in June of this year, the City of São Paulo sanctioned Law 17,563, which allows part of the tax amount to become a credit for payment of IPTU.

However, the new law did not revise the ceiling of the previous regulation, from 2014, which is R$150,000. Thus, the limit is out of the current reality in the Brazilian market, which has no options for electric or hybrid cars for this amount – the cheapest electric car in the country is currently the JAC e-JS1, which costs R$ 154,990. That is, the limit will need to be revised.

Benefits in casters

In 2020, the City Hall of São Paulo implemented a new vehicle rotation system. And the capital then released electrified cars, which attracted many drivers.

However, the benefit only occurs in the city of São Paulo, which is the market leader for electrified vehicles in Brazil. According to the balance of the ABVE, of the 19,745 electric and hybrid cars and light commercial vehicles sold in 2020, 6,850 were licensed in São Paulo.

Disclosure/Stelantis

still second Calcagnotto, in addition to extending the exemption from caster wheels, “waiving toll charges for electrified cars can also be a convincing alternative”.

Alternatives

Faced with the challenging scenario, automakers have been looking for alternatives that are more aligned with Brazil. Here, many brands have started studies to include ethanol as an energy source for electric and electrified cars in the country.

But, as it is one of the main markets for the automotive sector in the world, Brazil still needs a lot of progress in the electrification proposal. The United States, for example, offers an $8,000 government bonus for the purchase of electric cars. In direct conversion, the bonus is an expressive R$ 42 thousand.

reproduction

In Brazil, the Route 2030 Program tries to promote electrified cars since 2018. The objective is to support technological development and energy efficiency through tax exemption and credits for automakers. However, the initiative has not yet shown practical progress for the market, as it also depends on political decisions.

