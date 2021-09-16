Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Takes Off for 1st Orbital Flight with Civilians in Space | Innovation

The SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, began its orbital flight this Wednesday (15), with the objective of making space tourism cross a new frontier. It’s going to be the longest human flight after the Apollo program.
The Falcon 9 rocket took off at around 9 pm EDT from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
About 10 minutes after launch, the first stage of the aircraft, responsible for the initial thrust, returned to the ground.
Crew is cheered after SpaceX takes off
The target altitude is 575 kilometers, beyond the orbits of the International Space Station (ISS) or even the Hubble Space Telescope. The crew will be the first made up of civilians alone to make an orbital flight. They will spend 3 days circling around the Earth.
SpaceX mission takes off for civilian-only orbital flight — Photo: Thom Baur/Reuters
SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission is different from those made by Musk’s “rivals”, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson – two other billionaires who decided to invest in this field. Their flights were of the suborbital type and lasted less than 1 hour. Space X’s will be orbital.
First image of the SpaceX crew after launch — Photo: SpaceX
- WHO IS WHO: flight will have billionaire and 3 crew members
- Orbital vs. suborbital flight: understand the differences
Another difference is that Bezos and Branson were on board, but Elon Musk is not a crew member of their ship. In addition to the 4 people on board, the capsule carries curious items that will later be sold at a charity auction, such as an all-new version of the song “Time in Disguise”, from the King of Leons.
Learn all about SpaceX’s trip — Photo: Kayan Albertin and Sávio Ladeira/G1
SpaceX vs Bezos vs Branson
Right to left: Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk have made their fortunes in other industries, such as the music industry and the internet, and want to be the first to send tourists into space — Photo: Getty Images
Billionaires are eyeing space tourism. In July, Richard Branson, from Virgin Galactic, made a 20-minute flight in a spaceship that was a mixture of plane and rocket, surpassing 80 km in altitude, enough to be considered a pioneer in the field.
VIDEO: See the highlights of Richard Branson’s flight into space
Days later, Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, spent 10 minutes aboard his company’s Blue Origin ship, launched by a traditional rocket above the Kárman line.
This line is 100 km above sea level and many consider the limit to delimit the beginning of the space – NASA, on the other hand, accepts the 80 km limit.
Jeff Bezos in space: See the best moments of the flight and understand the case
The pilotless flight was also a milestone in the sector.
As a goal, all these companies want to grow this segment, but there are many technical differences between their ships. See details below.
Differences between SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic aircraft — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte G1
Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, watched the Inspiration4 crew send to the launch pad — Photo: Reuters/Joe Skipper