Emerson Leão bets for 15 years, Willian and Fagner resume unbeaten partnership at Corinthians | corinthians

Willian and Fagner will play together again with the Corinthians shirt on next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT) against América-MG, almost 15 years after a brief acquaintance with the professional team.

Bets by coach Émerson Leão, the two boys divided the pitch for five matches in the final stretch of the 2006 Brasileirão. The opponents were Fortaleza, Santa Cruz, Fluminense, Botafogo and Juventude. Timão won three games and drew two others (see list below).

Created from an early age at Parque São Jorge, Fagner and Willian shared games in the youth categories. In the main cast, however, Willian, born in 1988, and Fagner, born in 1989, did not have such a long partnership. All because of Fagner’s early departure for PSV Netherlands at the end of that season.

Former right-back for Timão and now a businessman, Edson Sitta remembers the beginning of the two boys.

– Willian was very different since he rose, in the confrontation, not one against one. A boy always smiling, happy, looking for his space and that the group welcomed in the best way possible. Fagner was a more shy boy, more relaxed, in his, but he was also very hugged. They played good games and things happened quickly for them – remembers the 38-year-old former player.

1 of 2 Gil, Fagner and Willian at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Gil, Fagner and Willian at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Fagner’s first spell at Corinthians lasted seven matches. At the turn of the year, after a failed renewal negotiation, he left for the Netherlands. Willian joined the team in 2007, but was sold in August to Shakhtar Donetsk for US$19 million. He played 41 games at the club.

This weekend’s game, however, will not be the pair’s first since then. Summoned by Tite for the Brazilian national team, they divided the field into two games in 2017 and another five in 2018, including four in the Russian World Cup. The Brazilian squad also had goalkeeper Cássio and Renato Augusto.

See the list of the duo’s games for Timão:

Fortaleza 0x4 Corinthians – Fagner starter, Willian joined later;

Corinthians 1×0 Santa Cruz – Fagner starter, Willian came in later;

Corinthians 1×1 Fluminense – both starters;

Botafogo 0x0 Corinthians – Willian in the starting lineup, Fagner came in later;

Corinthians 5×3 Youth – both starters.