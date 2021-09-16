Emirates launches virtual reality that puts you in first class on an airplane

Image: Emirates / Oculus





Emirates is now the first airline to launch an app for the Oculus VR that will allow users to explore the carrier’s first class suites and A380 Onboard Lounge. “Check out the cabin around your seat from the comfort of your own home, with award-winning, industry-leading virtual reality (VR) experiences”, Emirates said in a statement.

The feature is available on emirates.com, the airline’s mobile app, and the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift users.

“In 2018, we were the first airline in the world to introduce advanced VR technology into our digital platforms, offering customers an immersive opportunity to learn about the amazing experience that awaited them before boarding.”, said Boutros Boutros, the airline’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Branding.

“It’s also particularly relevant now, as many people haven’t traveled in a while due to the pandemic and are looking for inspiration, researching and rediscovering their flight options.”, concluded.

In future developments, Emirates plans to offer customers the ability to explore destinations, select a cabin and book and pay for their Emirates flights from within the Emirates Oculus VR app.



