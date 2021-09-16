Enrollment is open for Unimed De Bem com a Vida Virtual Challenge | Special Advertising Unimed Midwest of São Paulo

Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista in partnership with the 13 Unimed Unimeds in the region, Adamantina, Assis, Avaré, Bauru, Botucatu, Dracena, Jaú, Lençóis Paulista, Lins, Marília, Ourinhos, Presidente Prudente and Tupã, promotes this September and October, the Virtual Challenge “Unimed Good with Life”.
The event aims to encourage the population to practice physical exercise and will have two modalities – walk and run – and two miles – 15km or 50km, which can be completed in 7 days (from October 18th to 24th, 2021).
The action was developed especially this year to supply the traditional Unimed Regional Walk, which was postponed because it is not yet safe to agglomerate, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
To participate, interested parties must register on the website www.dmeventosesportivos.com.br, paying the amount of R$ 21.00 to receive the kit with a personalized t-shirt and medal at home. Enrollments are limited, guarantee yours now.
Exclusive and personalized event kit — Photo: Photo disclosure
The event is exclusively aimed at people who reside in one of the 175 municipalities in the region where Unimeds are served in the Midwest of São Paulo, as per the regulations in the site. Applications from individuals residing in cities not on the list will not be accepted.
Walking or jogging are excellent exercises to keep your mind and body healthy. — Photo: Getty Images
Participants who complete the activity within the deadline and send a photo to the Whatsapp (14) 99803-7006 wearing the t-shirt and wearing the medal (kit items) with full name, city, email will compete for the drawing of 260 shopping vouchers from the Centauro store, worth R$ 250.00 each. Participants who do not submit this registration will not participate in this step.
The announcement of the winners will be made on the event’s website and on Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista’s social networks (Facebook and Instagram) until October 29, 2021.
The virtual challenge is sponsored by credit cooperatives Sicredi, Sicoob and Uniprime, institutions that believe in sport as an activity to improve quality of life.