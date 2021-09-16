Erasmo shows naughty side and asks intimate question for peoa · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Erasmo Viana heated up the confinement during a game between pawns. This Wednesday (15), the fitness influencer showed his naughty side by asking an intimate question to Liziane Gutierrez in front of the other competitors.

“Would you masturbate thinking about someone from the circle here?” asked Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband. The question amused the competitors, and the model soon replied, laughing: “Holy shit, man!”.

After a few seconds of silence and reflection, the media personality caught at a clandestine party during the Covid-19 pandemic warned the model that he would not perform this intimate moment with any participant in his mind.

During the game, Acrebiano de Araújo, known as Bil, announced that he is single, but that he does not intend to be with anyone in the house. Gui Araujo also said that he fell in love with Anitta during the period they were together.

“If there’s one thing I do is fall in love. Sometimes, I don’t even need to be dating, and I’m already like that,” said the former MTV.

On tonight’s program, the Farmer’s Test will be held live. Due to a dynamic that took place at dawn, only Aline Mineiro, Erasmo, Mileide Mihaile and Gui will dispute the leadership of the rural reality show.

Victor Pecoraro, Dayane Mello, Nego do Borel, Mussunzinho, Solange Gomes and Dynho Alves went to Baia and, therefore, they are on the edge of Roça, the elimination of rural confinement.

