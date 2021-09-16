ESPN commentator says Cuca, from Atltico, is better than Renato and Abel

Abel, Cuca and Renato are considered elite coaches in national football (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras, Pedro Souza/Atltico and Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

Fbio Sormani, from ESPN, praised the work of coach Cuca no Atltico. According to the journalist, at the moment, the commander of Galo is better than Renato Gacho, from Flamengo, and Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras.

The commentator began his argument criticizing the offensive development of the São Paulo team. Sormani said that the Portuguese coach has no imagination and is plastered.

“If Abel were Flamengo’s coach, he would put the team in a plaster cast. He is a coach who is absolutely unimaginative when the topic at hand is attacking the opponent. He is a tough coach, who knows how to build defenses. But building a team is not just building a defense. mount defense and attack. You have to attack and defend,” he explained.

Then, he stressed that Cuca knows how to mount an efficient attack and placed it as a decisive factor in the duel between Palmeiras and Atltico, for the Copa Libertadores.

“That Cuca knows how to do. Cuca is more technical than Abel. And for me, Cuca is also more technical than Renato Gacho at the moment. So I think Atltico has, in his favor, this unbalanced favor, that the coach” , he stated.

Cuca’s season at Atltico is perfect so far in terms of results: Galo leads the Campeonato Brasileiro, is in the semifinals of the Libertadores and is a draw from the semis of the Copa do Brasil.

Renato took over Flamengo in the middle of the season, but he also does a good job. He is practically classified in the Copa do Brasil (won Grmio 4-0 on the way), he is also in the semifinals of the Libertadores and is eight points away from Galo at the Brazilian Nationals, but with two games in hand.

Palmeiras de Abel occupies the second position in the national competition, with seven points behind the leader. He was eliminated in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil by the CRB and faces Atltico in the semi of the Libertadores.

cast comparison

Atltico and Palmeiras will play the first match of the Libertadores semifinal next week, on the 21st (Tuesday), at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo. In a comparison between the squads, Sormani believes that Galo has a better team.

“I think the Atltico team is better. In addition to being better, they have a better coach. All this conspires against Palmeiras. They have an inferior team and an attack as well. “he explained.