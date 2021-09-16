Ethereum burns 1 billion dollars after update

Activation of EIP-1559 took place 41 days ago and today the total burned ethers reached the 1 billion dollar mark, about 1 million dollars an hour.

The main change that the EIP (Ethereum Improvement Proposal) number 1559 presented was the burning of part of the transaction fees. Limiting the total ETH offer as the network is most used.

On the night of September 14, Ethereum hit the mark of 1 billion dollars, about 5.25 billion reais, burned. The burned amount of about 295,000 ETH represents ~0.25% of the total currency supply.

Miners are happy (or just quiet)

Prior to the approval of this Ethereum improvement proposal, miners were dissatisfied. They said they were used to keep the network secure, and now that Ethereum is moving to Proof-of-Stake, their roles were being overlooked.

Some miners even planned a 51% attack to protest the EIP. For that, their tactic was to gather all the hashrate they could in a single pool, luckily they didn’t succeed.

However, the price of Ether reacted well to the burning of part of the mining, which kept the good profits for the miners and nobody talks about it anymore. Sites like stopeip1559.org are already deactivated and pool social networks do not manifest themselves.

Rates remain high

Even with second-tier solutions like Arbitrum, and a brief downturn in the blockchain gaming industry, Ethereum’s rates remain high.

The use of other blockchains, such as Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and others also doesn’t seem to lighten the load of Ethereum, the main name when talking about tokens and smart contracts.

According to data from EthGasStation, network fees are costing 234 gwei at the time of this writing. In other words, a simple ETH transaction is costing 21000 (gas) * 234 (gwei) / 100,000,000,000 (1 gwei for 1 ETH) = 0.004914 ETH, about 91 reais.