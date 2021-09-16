Ethereum Burns $1 Billion Fees Amid New NFT Frenzy – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The Ethereum (ETH) reached in the last hours the psychological mark of US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.28 billion) in ETH burnt through the automatic system implemented in the last month of August. The mechanism, introduced in the London update, takes out of circulation a portion of the fees paid by users who make transactions on the network, such as conversion (swap) and transfers of tokens that run on the blockchain.

The number registered on Thursday (16) is seen as an important milestone towards the transformation of the ETH into a deflationary cryptocurrency, which will occur when the burning exceeds the daily emission of the cryptoactive. This is expected to happen by mid-2022.

OpenSea, a platform for the purchase and sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), was the one that contributed the most to the high volume of burnt fees, driven by the commercialization of digital arts that became worth millions of dollars, such as the CryptoPunks collection distributed by grace in 2017. The NFT marketplace alone has burned 43,053 ETH alone, equivalent to more than $156 million, well above the 26,729 ETH ($97 million) taken out of ETH’s own transfer fees.

Next come the decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI), with 16,773 ETH or US$ 60.8 million; stablecoin Tether (USDT), with 15,041 ETH or US$54.5 million; and the Axie Infinity (AXS) game, which burned 9,463 ETH, equivalent to US$ 34.3 million.

The information is on the ultrasound.money portal, which monitors the Ethereum rate burn. It also reveals that more than 304,216 ETH have already been eliminated since Aug. 5, resulting in a rate of 5.03 ETH removed from the market every minute. The amount equates to $1.1 billion at today’s quote.

The ETH burning is part of a new system for defining network fees charged to users. As of last month, the blockchain Ethereum left aside the auction mechanism to define the cost of each transaction, and started to establish a base price level to try to keep the increase in the amount charged to users.

Combined with the burning of ETH, the new calculation method emerged as a first attempt to hold the price of fees. In times of peak activity on Ethereum in 2021, when users scrambled for block space to confirm transactions, the network even required the outlay of up to $200 for a simple token conversion.

The impact is still small in the reduction of rates, but the behavior was already foreseen. The deepest change is only reserved for next year, when the current Ethereum network will be merged with Ethereum 2.0, which is already running in trial version. Since then, currency burning joins a new Proof-of-Stake consensus engine that replaces Proof-of-Work and eliminates miners from the equation that helps drive up the price of online transactions.

ETH price

Investors are betting on Ethereum’s deflation as a catalyst for a new cryptocurrency price spike. With greater scarcity of the asset, its market value would be catapulted if the pace of growth of new users remains at least stable.

The data available so far show that the current rate of inflation is 2.3% per year. However, with the ETH 2.0 update, which is expected to take effect for all users until the middle of next year, the rate of burning would increase to the point of causing annual deflation of 1.9%.

The $1 billion mark burned today coincides with a 6.4% gain on the day for ETH, which trades back above $3,600 amid a widespread recovery of decentralized finance cryptocurrencies (DeFi). Now the world’s second most valuable cryptoactive is about 17% below its historic high of $4,356 recorded on May 12th.

