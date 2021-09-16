Evaristo Costa begs to return to Globo after being fired from CNN

Evaristo Costa, who is now unemployed after being fired from CNN Brasil, decided to interact with his Instagram followers by opening a question box in his stories. The journalist, however, was surprised by an unexpected question: if he would accept to present BBB 22 in place of Tiago Leifert, who is leaving Globo.

“Waiting for Boninho’s call, oh! It could be to be confined too (laughs)”, joked the presenter. It is worth remembering that Evaristo left Globo to join CNN with new projects, but ended up being surprised by his resignation while on vacation.

Still answering questions from fans, the journalist denied having received any apology from CNN Brasil. “For the disrespectful way they treated me? They haven’t recanted and are trying to justify saying that I misrepresented my resignation. And, sincerely, I hope they never come back to me,” he said.

Evaristo also revealed that, after the event, he will take a sabbatical year, even though he has already received three job offers, which he denied. However, he still has his doors open, even to return to Globo.

On the web, internet users were excited about the possibility of having Evaristo running the BBB 22. “The only one I wouldn’t be sad about if I took Ana Clara’s place”, said one. “He would be the best for that, you can be sure, after Tiago he is the best match!!!”, said another internet user.