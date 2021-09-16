Even with Caixa’s announcement, private banks increase mortgage interest rates

Contrary to Caixa Econômica Federal, which promises a reduction in real estate credits, many private banks anticipated the projection of the Selic rate and should raise interest. What everything indicates is that about 1 percentage point will be increased in the interest promoted by banking institutions.

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the arm of the Central Bank that defines the basic interest rate in Brazil, will take place next week. However, banks are profiling their expectations around an increase of equally 1 percentage point in the respective rate, thus being a average of 6.25% per year.

The basic interest rate, considering the Selic, is currently at 5.25% per annum, with an upward projection in an attempt to control inflation. This indicates that the rate for financing could reach 7.25% or even a little more. In a comparison with the last two years, the values ​​are still within an inviting level. In 2019 and 2020, it reached around 10.5%.

The real estate market, even with the economic crisis in the country, has shown motivation and created expectations for growth in the sector.

Reduction in the financing rate by Caixa

Caixa Econômica Federal corresponds to 70% of the real estate credit lines in the country and has already announced for this Thursday (16) the interest rate reduction in financing. With the action, the current average of 7.25% should drop to 6.75%, as announced by President Pedro Guimarães. These values ​​are predicted and approximated and may also change.

In an escalation currently planned, the forecast is that for each percentage point added by financial institutions in real estate credit, the client will pay between 8% and 9% more of the total amount.