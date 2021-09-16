Evergrande: Lehman Brothers phantom scares market after signs of collapse at Chinese giant | finance

The ghosts of the mortgage crisis subprime again scare the financial market. Thirteen years after the Lehman Brothers , on September 14, 2008, the Chinese real estate giant everlarge it gave the clearest indication that it is on the brink of collapse, potentially bringing down an entire chain, from lenders to buyers. But, according to analysts, any resemblance to what happened in the United States is purely coincidental, as there is no such thing as “too big to fail” in China.

For the analyst of Enodo Economics, Dinny McMahon, Chinese government efforts related to restructuring Evergrande’s huge debt are likely to focus on bailing out certain creditors, in particular unpaid contractors and suppliers, as well as buyers who paid in advance for unfinished apartments. “As for the impact of the financial system, it is likely to be minimal, with bondholders having a discount [haircut] accentuated, but the banks leaving relatively unscathed”, he says, in a report.

Signs in this direction are strong. A day after Evergrande said it was still seeking debt restructuring, Chinese real estate officials warned banks that the company will not be able to pay interest on loans that are due next week. In total, the Chinese developer has debt of over US$300 billion, making it one of the most indebted companies in the world.

Of this total, most liabilities are held by banks and other financial institutions. In addition to direct lending and bond exposure, banks also have off-balance sheet wealth management products through fiduciary loans, as well as indirect exposure via Evergrande’s suppliers. The company also has commercial debts.

With that, investors turned on the yellow light, fearing a broader contagion in the financial system, triggering a crisis in the housing market, followed by a systemic crisis. But Rabobank’s global strategist Michael Every dismisses that possibility amid the wave of regulation in China, which started with the tech giants and is now heading towards Macau, where casinos are likely to become a target.

“So how long before the company is redirected to build low-margin social housing?” asks Every in a daily report, noting that the Chinese government is hiring its own accounting experts to match those hired by the real estate giant in difficulties.

In recent years, the Chinese government has focused on the debt issue, but it remains to be seen whether this will let companies like Evergrande collapse or whether it will be considered “too big to fail”. There are two reasons for the crisis at Evergrande: new Chinese government policies to combat the excessive indebtedness of developers and the slowdown in the Chinese real estate market.

“The root of the problems at Evergrande – and other highly leveraged developers – is that demand for residential properties in China is entering an era of sustained decline,” Capital Economics Asia Chief Economist Mark says in a report. Williams. For him, the claims of property buyers tend to be prioritized, to the detriment of other creditors.

“This view is implicit in the scale of contract sales (90% of new properties are sold before completion), which gives Chinese authorities a strong incentive to ensure ongoing projects continue as failed developers restructure,” notes the economist at Capital Economics.

It is worth remembering that the real estate sector is of great importance for social stability in China, especially the residential segment, which profoundly affects Chinese living in cities due to the high savings rate, with the wealth of a large part of the population linked to real estate residential properties.

That’s why many individual investors gathered to protest at the company’s headquarters, in Shenzhen, on the 13th. “Protests related to the stock market are a common source of protest in urban cities,” says Neican analyst Yun Jiang in daily summary.

For the analysis house, letting Evergrande collapse would send a message to the market not to rely on bailouts from the Chinese government, as occurred in the 2008 crisis. At the same time, Jiang reckons Beijing is unlikely to leave Evergrande collapse suddenly without any form of support.

“A residential real estate company with so many stakeholders – from buyers to investors – can affect social stability,” recalls the analyst at Neican. And China will have to deal to avoid that.