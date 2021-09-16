Evergrande may default on banks next week | World

Authorities of China informed some of the main banks of the country that the Evergrande developer you will not be able to pay interest on loans that are due next week.
- FT: Why Evergrande, China’s 2nd largest developer, is close to default
- Chinese real estate mega-company admits risk of default and is the target of protests
The information was passed on to creditors by representatives of China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban and Rural Development during a meeting this week, according to sources consulted by the “Bloomberg” agency.
Banks have been warned that Evergrande may not be able to make interest payments due on the 20th. The developer, the second-largest in the Chinese real estate market, is also discussing with lenders the possibility of extending terms and rolling over some of these loans.
The company’s complex network of debts to banks, bondholders, suppliers and property owners has become one of the main risks to China’s financial system. Analysts fear the possibility of contagion if the developer, the second largest in the country’s real estate market, declares bankruptcy.
Yesterday, in a statement sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Evergrande said it is under “tremendous pressure” and that there are no guarantees that it will be able to meet its financial obligations. In total, the developer has a debt of over US$300 billion, making it one of the most indebted companies in the world.
Also according to Bloomberg, Chinese officials told banks that most of Evergrande’s working capital is now being used to resume construction on ongoing projects. Fearing the bankruptcy of the developer, unfinished property owners and investors have organized protests at the company’s headquarters in recent days.
Evergrande blamed “negative press reports” for the drop in consumer confidence in the company’s properties — Photo: Divulgação/Evergrande