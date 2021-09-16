Exclusion of court orders will allow a budget of BRL 20 billion

The only two anchors capable of maintaining the stability and predictability of prices and real interest rates are the maintenance of the fiscal ceiling and the golden rule. The ceiling establishes that public primary expenditures by the federal government and related agencies can only be increased according to the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year. This is the PEC 55/2016, created during the Temer government, to ensure economic growth and sustainable jobs over 20 years.







Paulo Guedes Photo: Dida Sampaio

Amid the closing of the fiscal budget for 2022, however, precatory expenditures estimated at R$90 billion, not incorporated into the federal budget, emerged. Just as there is a rule for primary spending, there is also a rule for court orders: PEC 159/2015; both aim to give consistency to the maintenance of the federal government’s spending ceiling. Precatórios consist of a court sentence for which there is no longer any appeal and must be paid with taxes: they are recognized debts. The court orders recorded this year should be paid in 2022.

These rules serve to provide predictability to economic agents with regard to the consolidation of fiscal spending. This results in the stability of the main macroeconomic indicators and in the growth of the product.

Laws exist, but they are not always enforced. This is the case with court orders. It is opportune to recall the thought of former Finance Minister Pedro Malan, when he faced increasing volumes of expenditure on court orders not incorporated into the federal budget, he accurately stated: “In Brazil, even the past is uncertain.”

Incorporating the payment of court orders into the current Budget could be done at the expense of sacrifices from social programs and parliamentary amendments. In this way, the crime of liability would be avoided, which would occur if the spending limit established by Constitutional Amendment 95 were exceeded. This possibility is politically unfeasible.

Treating the payment of court orders in installments unequally would show the arbitrariness and the Brazilian fiscal institutional fragility: I must and I do not deny it, but I will pay when I can. Institutionally, this would be a bad solution.

The exclusion of court orders from the ceiling will allow a budget space of around R$ 20 billion. This amount will make the estimated social spending feasible, but will require a reduction in amounts with parliamentary amendments below R$ 3.5 billion. Even so, this amount of tax expenditure is abusive.

The exclusion of court orders from the ceiling does not mean adopting these expenditures in installments or incorporating them into current expenditures, raising the fiscal ceiling, which would be a clear sign of new “fiscal pedaling”.

The creation of supplementary credit is proposed, destined to the payment of expenses not foreseen in the Federal Government Budget.

This measure will allow the federal government to get into debt, issuing National Treasury bonds, but without influencing the golden rule. This is part of the Fiscal Responsibility Law created in 2000. It prevents the government from increasing expenditures by financing them through debt expansion.

There are different estimates for the increase in gross debt to GDP. The ratio was 89% in 2020. This year it will reduce to 82%; around 83% in 2022; and 84% of GDP in 2023. However, the issuance of supplementary credit will not significantly influence the growing trajectory of the debt/GDP ratio. The most important will be the maintenance of the fiscal ceiling and respect for the golden rule.

This credit operation will be redeemed over time. Now, only the fiscal consolidation process will reduce the debt/GDP ratio. Sedimenting fiscal measures without arbitrariness is to guarantee a better future.

*PROFESSOR OF ECONOMICS AT EAESP-FGV, HE IS THE AUTHOR OF ‘OK, ROBERTO. YOU WON! THE ECONOMIC THOUGHT OF ROBERTO CAMPOS’ (EDITORA TOPBOOKS, 2018)