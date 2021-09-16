Exhibit ‘A tenso’ installs a swimming pool with an optical illusion at CCBB-BH – Cultura

Leandro Erlich lives between Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Paris. The artist came to Belo Horizonte to accompany the opening of the exhibition, and to meet with the public today (photo: Photos: JUAREZ RODRIGUES/EM/DA PRESS )

Forget what your eyes show and pay attention to what your head is saying. basically this is the game proposed by the artist Leandro Erlich at the exhibition “the tense”, which opens this Wednesday (09/15) for the public in the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center.

Largest Argentine show in the country, it has a character retrospective, since the 20 works presented were produced in the last 25 years. Belo Horizonte opens the agenda for the individual, which will continue in January for the CCBB in Rio de Janeiro and in April for the one in So Paulo.

Installation created in 1999, “swimming pool” (‘Swimming pool’), set up on the institution’s patio, should concentrate a good part of the public’s interest – and the posts on social networks. , literally, a pool in which the visitor has two points of view: inside and outside.

With architectural references, Erlich’s work has one of its constant elements in the window Whoever is on the deck will see the people from inside, as if they were immersed in the blue waters. And whoever is inside does not wet a single hair. Such an image is made possible thanks to a thin layer of water placed on top of a sheet of glass. Water jets simulate movement.

Erlich himself, who is in Belo Horizonte for the opening – today participates in a lecture at the CCBB, alongside Marcello Dantas, curator of the exhibition –, who explains how this image is formed. Not only this one, but all the other works.

“I like the idea that people know how to recognize how work is done. In some of them, visitors will find their own role in it”, says the artist. “All the time, his work deals with debt. But the handsome one that has no tricks, it’s all in your face”, says Dantas.

The installation “Hair saloon” (“Salo de Beleza”, 2008), which opens the exhibition, on the third floor, is the first to have a “paper” for each visitor. What we find is a traditional beauty salon, with its armchairs and apparatus.

Once seated, we do not see ourselves reflected, simply because there is no mirror. The image we have is the person in the chair opposite – our image will appear in the mirror on the other side of the armchair block.

“I studied art and philosophy and grew up in a family of architects. My intention is to question our understanding of reality. Architecture is a strong expression of something real. A solid and real building. In these familiar spaces, things are just the way. that they are. But they can be otherwise” Leandro Erlich, Argentine visual artist

Another work that provokes the same feeling is “Lost garden” (“Lost garden”, 2009), in which the visitor observes, from the window, a kind of winter garden. You see yourself on a diagonal and believe you are facing an area like a cube – but the setup is triangular in shape.

Windows, by the way, are present in several works. In “Blind window” (“Blind window”, 2016), Erlich proposes an exchange of roles: a glass structure supports a window made of bricks. “El avin” (“The Airplane,” 2011) and “Night Flight” (“Night Flight”, 2015) are a duplicate: two airplane windows that show daytime and nighttime images of a flight.

The %u201CPforth%u201D installation has movie posters hypothetically directed by Charlie Lendor (acronym for Leandro Erlich) “The View” (“The View”, 1997/2017) is a video installation that many will relate to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “Rear Window” (1954). Through blinds, we can see nine windows with people inside – all of the artist’s relatives and relatives.

“Windows are an important element of architecture, as they are the ones that allow us light. I also see them as portals”, says Erlich, whose work constantly proposes an intersection between art and architecture.

An elevator and a magic eye, also common elements of everyday life, gain new perspectives in the exhibition. There are works that play with the idea of ​​reflection. One of them is “Traffic jam” (“Traffic jam”, 2018), a compact version of an installation Erlich created in Miami Beach for Art Basel. The original work, which discusses the climate crisis, placed 66 life-size vehicles made of sand on the Florida beach – many of them appear buried.

The show ends with the installation “Prximamente” (“Em breve”, 2019), which refers to the lobby of a movie theater. On the walls of the room, in reddish tones, we see several posters, actually paintings made by Erlich from photos.

In addition to the cinematographic reference, essential in his work, the films never made (all directed by a certain Charlie Lendor, actually an acronym for Leandro Erlich) are related to the works presented in the exhibition.

The work %u201CHair saloon%u201D opens the exhibition and promotes a game of mirrors in which the reflected image goes against the visitor’s expectations The “movie” “Paranoid”, for example, whose poster features a man looking through a magical eye, is related to the installation “Neighbors” (1996-2017).

For the exhibition, Erlich, who lives between Montevideo, Buenos Aires and Paris, visited the three CCBBs in Brazil to see the possibilities of each space. “The tension” was postponed from 2020 to 2021 as a result of the pandemic. Practically all the works were built in a scenographic company in Rio and completed in Belo Horizonte. Assembly at CCBB took four weeks.

“The preparation, which involved people from Europe and Argentina, was carried out remotely. That was part of the difficulties. But I think the exhibition now brings a symbolic element, as several of the works have changed their meaning”, comments Dantas, who had already worked with Erlich in the collective “Invento: As revoluções que nos invented” at Oca, in So Paulo.

One of the most significant works of this new look resulting from the pandemic is the installation “Classroom” (“Classroom”, 2017). The audience arrives in the dark and empty space and sits on black desks – looking to the side, you see yourself reflected in another image of the classroom.

If before (the health crisis) the work reminded us of nostalgia, today it expresses reality, with empty classrooms all over the world and in which we have become digital ghosts”, comments Dantas.

%u201CSwimming pool%u201D offers the spectator two distinct views, whether he chooses to enjoy the work inside or outside the pool, installed in the CCBB patio “The pool”, in his opinion, can also be reread. “It becomes a bubble of exclusion where people immerse themselves in the private universe, disconnecting from the rest of the planet. Nobody knows what is happening outside of it, making a metaphor of our time”, observes the curator.

“TENSE”

Leandro Erlich’s exhibition at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center, Praça da Liberdade, 450, Funcionrios, (31) 3431-9400. Opening to the public this Wednesday (15/09), from 10am. Visit from Wednesday to Monday, from 10 am to 10 pm. Free tickets must be collected in advance on the Eventim website (www.eventim.com.br/artist/leandro-erlich/). 100 tickets will be made available per hour (last visiting time 21:00). Today, at 3:30 pm, there will be a lecture at the CCBB theater with Leandro Erlich and curator Marcello Dantas. Public access will be granted from 3:30 pm.