Facebook has a VIP program that allows celebrities to bypass moderation

Facebook has been using a little-known program called “XCheck” for years, which allows celebrities, politicians and other members of the US elite to circumvent some moderation policies that regular users need to respect. This is what a report published by the Wall Street Journal reveals. Although the company has repeated several times that it treats everyone equally, the presence of the program suggests that Facebook has a hierarchical system for treating users. It would allow rich and powerful people to basically play by their own rules.

Also called “cross check,” the program was apparently created as a “quality check” for moderation, designed to add an extra layer of analysis that would allow you to look at incidents involving key users. However, the reality is that it functioned as a way to avoid unwanted image crises.

Since its inception, Facebook has struggled to define its stance in relation to moderation. With an estimated 2.8 billion users, and dominated by an ongoing deluge of harmful content, misinformation and other problems, the company has spent the last few years hiring individuals and companies to monitor and moderate the content that appears on its platform. Banning or punishing a user for the content they share gets more complicated the more relevant it is.

So, even though expelling a controversial celebrity or politician from the platform can be an important and risky task, XCheck essentially allows the company to delay or waive actions of this type, thus avoiding controversy.

That process has apparently turned into a system that now protects “millions of VIP users” from the scrutiny that regular users are subjected to, says the Wall Street Journal. Many of these users are “whitelisted”, making them almost immune to the application of penalties — and allowing them to post content such as inaccurate information or “posts [que] contain harassment or incitement to violence”. Things that would get a normal user instantly kicked.



That privileged list included former president Donald Trump (before his two-year suspension in early 2021), his son Donald Trump Jr., right-wing commentator Candace Owens, conservative senator Elizabeth Warren, among others. In most cases, people who are on the “white list” or who have been given permission to apply moderation do not know this is happening.

Facebook employees seem to have been aware that XCheck has been problematic for some time. “We’re actually not doing what we say we do publicly,” the company’s researchers said in a 2019 memo titled “The White List Contradicts Facebook’s stated principles.” “Unlike the rest of our community, these people can violate our standards without any consequences.”

When asked to comment on the report’s accusations, Facebook forwarded comments made recently by the company’s communications director, Andy Stone, to Gizmodo via Twitter. Stone pointed to previous comments Facebook had made about his program, arguing that the program didn’t represent a parallel system, but rather an ongoing project that admittedly still needs tweaking.

“As we said in 2018: ‘Cross-checking’ just means that some content on certain pages or profiles gets a second layer of review to ensure we apply our policies correctly. “There are not two justice systems; it is an attempt to safeguard us against mistakes.”





Stone also added that Facebook knew the program needed improvement. “We know our application isn’t perfect and we need to balance speed and accuracy,” continued Stone. “The WSJ article repeatedly cites Facebook’s own documents, pointing to the need for changes that, in fact, are already underway. New features and a redesign of the process are already part of an existing workflow on Facebook.”