Facebook ignores Instagram’s impact on teenagers’ mental health, shows newspaper – Link

Facebook documents show that the effort to improve the app for this portion of users is minimal

Documents related to internal Facebook research demonstrate that the company is aware that Instagram can be harmful to teen mental health, being a source of anxiety and eating disorders – girls are the biggest victims. The information was revealed by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, who had access to the research and published the information in a report this Tuesday, 14.

According to the documents, some surveys were carried out by Instagram to understand the behavior and the way in which teenagers were exposed to the contents of their timelines.

In one of the surveys, the company found, in March 2020, that 32% of girls who felt bad about their bodies were even worse when accessing Instagram. The result was published on an internal panel at the time. According to The Wall Street Journal, 40% of the app’s users are under 22 years old.

“We make body image problems worse for one in three teenage girls,” read a slide from 2019, summarizing research on teenage girls who experience these problems. “Teens blame Instagram for the increased rate of anxiety and depression,” could be seen on another slide. “This reaction was spontaneous and consistent across all groups.”

This is because the culture of comparing lifestyles and bodies is present among users, who often have access to content promoting bodies considered “aesthetically standard”: thin, fit and over-produced.

In public statements, Mark Zuckerberg even explained, during a congress held in March this year, that the network was beneficial for mental health, and Adam Mosseri, president of Instagram, later claimed that the damage to the well-being of these teenagers was “tiny”.

What goes on inside the company, however, is not consistent with the statements. The documents show that the effort to improve the app for this portion of users is minimal and that part of the network’s success comes from the “competition” among users — one of the most harmful signs of problems for girls.

In other comments on an internal company panel, an employee questioned a possible change in the way content appears on the platform. “Isn’t Instagram mainly about that? Look at the (very photogenic) life of the top 0.1%? Isn’t that the reason the teenagers are on the platform?” In another publication, a former company executive also turned down a “reform” to the app’s policy. “People use Instagram because it’s a competition. That’s the fun part.”

The survey, carried out in 2019 and 2020, brought together several focus groups to understand the behavior of these teenagers and concluded that some of the effects of Instagram, such as the comparison between user photos, is an exclusive damage of the social network.

Also, under this effect, Facebook states, in the study, that a counterpoint found on other platforms is the fact that algorithms focus on the user’s face, such as TikTok, for example, while Instagram primarily prioritizes body and style of profile life.

Wanted by the report of The Wall Street Journal, Facebook declined to comment on the case or the documents.