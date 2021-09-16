Facebook knows Instagram is toxic to young girls – News

An article published by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, last Wednesday (15), reveals, from documents, that Facebook knows that Instagram is harmful to young girls.

Anastasia Vlasova, a teenager interviewed by the report, said that about a year ago she started therapy after developing an eating disorder caused by her time on Instagram.

Adolescents’ mental health was the most impacted in the pandemic

At the same time that Anastasia began her treatment, researchers belonging to Facebook were studying the problem.

In a March 2020 slideshow, the team announced that 32 percent of teens said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram contributed to making that feeling worse.

The survey was reviewed by the WSJ and shows that in-app comparisons can change how young women see and describe themselves.

Over the past three years, Facebook has conducted studies on how Instagram affects its millions of users, mostly teenagers. A slide from 2019 points out that the app made body image problems worse for one in three girls. Other data show they blame the platform for rising rates of anxiety and depression.

“Among young people who reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of British users and 6% of American users linked the desire to kill themselves to Instagram,” showed a company presentation.

According to the publication, more than 40% of Instagram users are 22 years old or younger, and about 22 million teens in the US access the app every day, compared to the five million people of the same age who join the app. Facebook, number that has been shrinking for years.

Facebook has not made its research public or available to academics or lawmakers who have requested the material. At a US Congressional hearing in March 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the survey revealed that using apps to connect with others can have positive mental health benefits.

In May, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri told the press that polls showed the platform’s effect on teen well-being was likely “quite small”. However, he said he was striving for the company to embrace its responsibilities more broadly.

what does facebook know

The report also shows that Zuckerberg’s company did online surveys and daily studies in 2019 and 2020. In addition to large-scale studies with tens of thousands of people in 2021 that linked user responses with Facebook’s own data on how long they last. posted on Instagram and what they saw there.

In five presentations over 18 months, research officials conducted what they called a “deep dive into adolescent mental health” and follow-up studies. The team came to the conclusion that some of the issues were specific to Instagram rather than social media in general. Mainly in relation to the so-called ‘social comparison’.

The tendency to share only the best moments and the pressure to look perfect can lead teenagers to eating disorders and depression, according to an internal survey conducted in March 2020. In addition, the algorithm can direct users to harmful content. The survey was reviewed by top Facebook executives, and was cited in a 2020 presentation given to Zuckerberg.

In August of this year, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn in a letter to the CEO asked him to make public Facebook’s internal survey of its impact on the mental health of young people.

In response, the company sent the senators a six-page letter that did not include the studies themselves. Instead, he said there are many challenges related to conducting research in this field and noted: “We are not aware of a consensus on how much screen time is ‘too much’.”

In a study of teenagers in the US and UK, Facebook found that more than 40% of Instagram users who felt “unattractive” said it started when using the app. About 25% who reported “not feeling good enough” also blamed the platform.

However, the researchers noted that young people struggling with the psychological effects of the platform were not necessarily not using it. Teenagers regularly reported wanting to spend less time on Instagram, but they lacked the self-control to do so.

In March, pros also said Instagram should reduce exposure to celebrity content about fashion, beauty and relationships, while increasing exposure to content from users’ close friends.

During the social isolation of the covid-19 pandemic, “if you wanted to show your friends what you were doing, you had to use Instagram,” Destinee Ramos, 17, told the WSJ. “We are inclined to call it an obsession.”

Boys are not immune to the problems caused by the scoial network. In surveys conducted in 2019, 14% of young Americans said Instagram had worsened their self-esteem. Furthermore, in a 2020 body image report, researchers found that 40% of teenagers experienced negative social comparison.