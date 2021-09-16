Farm 13: Erasmo Viana gets “scolded” by the production after questioning Bil about “BBB”: “I didn’t even mention the broadcaster”; watch!

The bishop’s station isn’t kidding! This Wednesday (15), Erasmo Viana has already received a scolding from the production of “A Fazenda 13”. The participant hinted that he had been pulled on his ear after questioning Bil Araújo about “Big Brother Brazil”. Geez!

The two talked about the cold in the region of Itapecerica da Serra, which was even worse due to the air conditioning of the reality’s headquarters. That’s when Erasmo wanted to know about “BBB’s” studios. “But there in the other one, there, it went straight, right, bro?”he asked, referring to the TV Globo program. But Arcrebiano mentioned that the situation was the opposite: “It’s different there, it’s hot there”.

The subject of the “most watched house” in the country continued, even dealing with the lights in the “BBB’s” house, until the sound of the live broadcast was muted. As soon as the audio returned, Erasmus seemed to be complaining about what would be a reprimand from the production. “It was, of course it was, I just spoke with Bil. But I didn’t even tell the station, old man”, he lamented.

At this point, Victor Pecoraro advised the influencer not to retort after getting his attention, as this could make the situation worse. “We have to learn what, when listening, not responding”, he said. “Doesn’t this generate punishment or is there still no punishment?”asked Liziane Gutierrez. “I think these little things don’t generate punishment”, replied another piece. Watch the excerpt:

On the web, a lot of people didn’t let the moment pass either. “There’s no way, the people of the Farm always talk about the BBB”, recalled the Internet user Bruna. “Erasmus never shows up, then when he shows up, he gets scolded by the production for asking about BBB for Bil”, pointed to another profile on Twitter.

There’s no way the people on the farm always talk about the BBB kkkk — Bruh Cat 年 (@Bruna_Duarte26) September 15, 2021

erasmus never appears there when he appears he gets scolded by the production for asking about bbb pro bil #A Farm13 — I fall (@BBBufo) September 15, 2021

Yeah, by the way, the rule should be to watch and punish… literally. Hahahaha