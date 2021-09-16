Farm 13: Medrado has the best reaction when he finds out that Liziane Gutierrez is the girl in the clandestine party video; watch

We’re just dead! kkkkk This Wednesday (15), Fernanda Medrado finally found out where she knew Liziane Gutierrez and why her colleague in confinement was invited to “A Fazenda 13”. The singer had a super funny reaction when connecting the dots and understanding that it was the model who appears fighting with police officers in a controversial video.

“Were you in a blue dress?asked Medrado. “yeah it’s me“, replied Gutierrez, calmly. Fernanda, then, stood still for a few seconds and insisted: “in blue dress“. “It is me“. reinforced the model. “And he said… ‘you guys ended the party, you don’t-know-what’“, continued the rapper. The carioca confirmed it once more, and then the ex-Power Couple said: “OK. So I know. Okay. I know now“.

The confusion that made Liziane best known happened on July 11th. The model was at a clandestine party in the Jardins district, in São Paulo, which even had Matheus & Kauan as a musical attraction. When the commemoration was interrupted by the police, Gutierrez lost control and was filmed disdaining the officers. Exalted and unmasked, she cried out: “It will take care of whoever roasts. Go to the favela, fuck! Go get it in the favela. Go take it on c*”..

On the web, internet users didn’t let the moment pass and laughed a lot with Medrado’s expressions. “I don’t judge because I would be the same“, joked one person. People have already noticed some reflections of this discovery in the game. “I don’t know if it was my impression or if Medrado took a step back when she found out that Liziane is the girl in the video, so much so that she went to sleep, without even saying goodbye“, a TV viewer of the reality set up. See more:

Fearful discovering who Liziane is kkkkk I don’t judge because I would be the same #A Farm13

pic.twitter.com/EYAgFi0nUP — Aline Mineiro 🌹| info (@AlinePanicat) September 15, 2021

Medrado was amazed that Liziane is this one. pic.twitter.com/EOGvVl3CnT — Aline Ramos (@_alineramos) September 15, 2021

I don’t know if it was my impression or if Medrado took a step back when she found out that Liziane was the girl in the video, so much so that she went to sleep, without even saying goodbye… I thought it was strange, but it could have been just my thing… — Honey 💫 (@melcoments_) September 15, 2021

Earlier today, Liziane vented that she thinks fellow inmates are treating her differently based on her past mistakes. It was at that moment that Medrado discovered that Liziane was the shack for the clandestine party. #farm13 pic.twitter.com/ZLdsrHxpcJ — #BBB21 (@triopeligroso) September 15, 2021

I died with Medrado discovering that Liziane is the shack of the clandestine party in the middle of the pandemic kkkkkkkkkkkkkk #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/wg9UynOimP — Matheus Alcântara (@Matheusaalct) September 15, 2021

Medrado is recalculating the route kkkkkk and I hope it moves away because Medrado came from the Periphery and this situation that Liziane is talking about was totally elitist telling the police to go to the favela to arrest people — Mauubs🌙 |🌵| (@libertanalua) September 15, 2021